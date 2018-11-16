Black Friday 2018: Best deals for professionals

Black Friday is on November 23 this year, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best deals in all of the after-Thanksgiving sales this year. While you might think of Black Friday as a day of discounts for consumer technology, there are plenty of tech deals for professionals. Stores sprinting to be first have already announced sales ahead of time, with some deals currently available.

TechRepublic will continue updating this roundup of Thanksgiving holiday weekend sales as retailers announce and end deals.

For a little gift-giving inspiration, check out TechRepublic's guides for the top tech gifts, the best holiday gifts for co-workers, cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees, top tech gift ideas for gadget lovers, and gifts techies should buy for others.

Best Black Friday laptop and notebook PC deals

New 8th generation "Coffee Lake" Intel Core processors launched in late 2017, bringing the biggest per-generation increase in raw performance in more than a decade and increasing battery performance on laptop-class CPUs. As laptop manufacturers refresh their product lines with these processors, many are now available at deep discounts.

Black Friday sales on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes

To get caught up on the newest features of OS X and Windows 10, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet for Apple Mac OS Mojave, and the latest at ZDNet about the Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Best Black Friday iPad and Surface tablet deals

With a glut of cheap tablets like the Amazon Fire intended for content consumption rather than getting things done, the low end of this market has become saturated. Tablets for content creators and professionals, like the iPad Pro, are definitely worth looking into.

For a quick overview of how the latest models have changed and whether the upgrade is worth it, see TechRepublic's cheat sheets for the 2018 iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Go, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and Google Pixel Slate tablets.

Best Black Friday iPhone and Android deals

Whether you prefer iOS or Android, there are endless deals on even the newest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and iPhone XS and XR.

To get caught up on the newest features in iOS and Android, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheets for Apple iOS 12 and Android 9.0 (Pie).

Best Black Friday desktop and workstation PC deals

Desktop PCs offer a higher level of power that is simply unmatched by portable devices. In particular, gaming PCs are typically paired with the newest NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon RX graphics cards. Though they may be marketed for playing games, those high-performance desktops can be put to good use with Photoshop or other apps in Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as AutoCAD.

If you are struck by indecision, check out CNET's Desktop reviews to see if these deals are a good fit for your needs.

Best Black Friday smart home office deals

More people are telecommuting full time than ever before, while others work from home during special circumstances like inclement weather. Smart office technology is integral to making your office away from the office work for you. Check out the TechRepublic and ZDNet special feature "How to Optimize the Smart Office" and learn more about TechRepublic's Smart Home Office.

For more on smart home technology and digital home security, see CNET's Smart Home section.

Best Black Friday TV deals

As large format displays become commoditized, you can get a 4K HDR TV bigger than 50" without breaking the bank. These affordable LCD and OLED TVs double as great displays in meeting and conference rooms.

Before buying, check out CNET's Best TVs for 2018 or compare for yourself with all of their TV reviews.

Best Black Friday monitor deals

Choices for computer monitors have never been more varied. With basic 1080p displays, as well as ultrawide 21:9 cinema displays and curved screens, there is a monitor that can fit your needs.

For buying advice, learn how to improve your workflow with monitors best suited for programmers and designers.

Best Black Friday hard drive, USB, and flash storage deals

Now that mainstream smartphones have the ability to shoot video in 4K, there is a need for more storage. Whether you are looking for upgrades for your computer, or external storage, or just a flash memory card for your phone, there is a deal for you.

Black Friday sales on solid-state drives (SSDs)

Black Friday sales on internal hard drives

Black Friday sales on external hard drives

Black Friday sales on USB drives

Black Friday sales on SD, microSD, and CompactFlash cards

For a quick comparison, CNET has a roundup of the best storage devices for 2018.

Best Black Friday headphone, headset, and speaker deals

Frequent travelers swear by the noise canceling features found in many headphones, which come in handy during long-haul flights. While speakers are good for a private office, a quality pair of headphones lets you rock out to the best Christmas song ever without disturbing your coworkers.

Get to know the differences between models and makers with CNET's best headphones for 2018 guide.

Best Black Friday printer, scanner, and all-in-one deals

Practically speaking, there's never a bad time for a new printer. Most manufacturers offer a 2-in-1 printer and scanner combo, though many still offer all-in-one models with a fax machine because people still use fax machines. If you're set for 2D printing solutions, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet for 3D printing to learn about the variety of materials you can 3D print with.

With hundreds of different models with minor differences between them, CNET's guide to the best printers for 2018 can help you get a good start.

Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smartwatches and fitness trackers can help with New Year's weight loss resolutions, in addition to tracking texts and emails, phone calls, calendar appointments, news alerts, and other configurable reminders.

To get a better understanding of differences between various models of smartwatches and fitness trackers, check out ZDNet's reviews of the Apple Watch Series 4, Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Versa, and the Amazfit Bip to see which is best suited for your needs.