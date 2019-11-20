Black Friday 2019: Best smart home office deals

TechRepublic's Black Friday guide highlights some big deals for home office workers looking for a smart upgrade. Check out these Black Friday deals on smart speakers, monitors, routers, and more.
Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best deals for those who want to outfit home offices with smart products.
TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.)
SEE: Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Best Black Friday deals on smart speakers and hubs
- Amazon Echo Show 8, $99.99 ($30 savings)
- Google Home Mini, $19 ($6 savings)
- Echo Dot third generation, $22 ($37 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on monitors
BenQ GW2480 24" Full HD 1920x1080p 60Hz 5ms VGA HDMI DisplayPort Flicker-Free Technology Built-in Speakers Slim Bezel Design Backlit LED IPS Monitor, $99.99 ($20 savings)
BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor, 34 inch Class (35 Inch), HDR (3440 X 1440), Eye-Care Tech, 100 Hz Refresh Rate and FreeSync for Gaming, $549 ($200 savings)
Acer 24.5" FHD 60HZ Monitor, $84.99 ($45 savings)
ASUS 27" FHD IPS Slim Bezel Monitor, $134.99 ($25 savings)
32 inch 3840x2160 4K HDR Monitor with USB-C, eye-care Technology, and FreeSync, $399 ($100 savings)
Acer 32" IPS WQHD LCD/LED Monitor, $199.99 ($60 savings)
LG 25BL55WY-B 25" FHD IPS Monitor, $149.99 ($30 savings)
Dell 24" FHD IPS Monitor, $89.99 ($90 savings)
HP 22" FHD TN Monitor, $79.99 ($30 savings)
AOC Curved FHD VA 32" Monitor, $169.99 ($50 savings)
AOC 16" LED USB-Powered Portable Monitor With Carry Case, $79.99 ($20 savings)
Samsung 32" Class Curved Monitor, $159.99 ($40 savings)
Samsung 27" Class Curved FHD Monitor, $139.99 ($40 savings)
Samsung 27" Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor, $149.99 ($50 savings)
Samsung 28" 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor, $249.99 ($100 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on computer mice and speakers
Logitech M300 Series Wireless Mice, $9.99 ($10-$20 savings)
Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi Speaker, 2-pack, $229.99 ($40 savings)
Klipsch Quintet IV Home Theater Speaker System, $149.99 ($150 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on routers
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $399.99 ($100 savings)
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3000 Router, $99 ($100 savings)
Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC3600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router, $129.99 ($70 savings)
NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 Whole Home Wi-Fi System, $369.99 ($90 savings)
Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System with Advanced Cyber Threat Protection, 3-pack, $299 ($100 savings)
Tenda Nova MW6 (3-Pack) Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, $124.99 ($20 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on headphones
Get to know the differences between models and makers with CNET's best headphones for 2019 guide.
Pioneer SECL502 Headphones, $7.99 ($22 savings)
KEF SPACE ONE Headphones, $94.99 ($285.01 savings)
KEF Porsche Design MOTION ONE In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $109.99 ($140.01 savings)
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds (Refurbished), $79 ($110 savings)
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds (Refurbished), $74.99 ($95 savings)
JLab Studio Wireless Headphones, $15 ($14.83 savings)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $129 ($70 savings)
Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Headphones, $200 ($150 savings)
Sony WH-H900N Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones, $129.99 ($20 savings)
Apple AirPods Pros, $235 ($14 savings) Note: There's a wait of one to two months for shipping.
Best Black Friday deals on thermostats, doorbells, smart locks, and smart bulbs
Google Nest Learning (3rd gen), $179 ($70 savings)
Ring 2, $139 ($60 savings)
Ring bundle with Echo Show 5, $179.99 ($209.99 savings)
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, $149 ($130 savings)
Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit, $106.95 ($43.04 savings)
Merkury Smart LED 2 Color Bulbs, $15 ($4.88 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums
Shark Ion 750 Wi‑Fi Robot Vacuum, $149 ($80 savings)
iRobot 670 Wi‑Fi Vacuum, $197 ($47 savings) Valid Nov. 28-29
Ecovacs N79W Wi-Fi connected robotic vacuum, $149.99 ($130 savings)
Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.
Also see
- Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Five ways to upgrade your Raspberry Pi (TechRepublic download)
- Flash storage: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to securely erase hard drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) (ZDNet)
- Best 2-in-1 laptops, convertibles, and hybrid laptops for business 2018 (ZDNet)
- Best cell phone trade-in options for iPhones and Android phones (CNET)
- Clean out junk files in Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (Download.com)
- Raspberry Pi: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)