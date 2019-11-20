Black Friday 2019: Best smart home office deals

by | in Hardware on November 20, 2019, 10:51 AM PST

TechRepublic's Black Friday guide highlights some big deals for home office workers looking for a smart upgrade. Check out these Black Friday deals on smart speakers, monitors, routers, and more.

IoT (Internet of Things) concept.

metamorworks, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best deals for those who want to outfit home offices with smart products.

TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.) 

SEE: Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals (TechRepublic on Flipboard)

Best Black Friday deals on smart speakers and hubs

Best Black Friday deals on monitors

Best Black Friday deals on computer mice and speakers

Best Black Friday deals on routers

Best Black Friday deals on headphones

Get to know the differences between models and makers with CNET's best headphones for 2019 guide.

Best Black Friday deals on thermostats, doorbells, smart locks, and smart bulbs

Best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Lisa Hornung

Lisa Hornung is an Associate Editor for TechRepublic based in Louisville, KY. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years, and her work has been published in USA Today, The Bark, Group Travel Leader, Louisville Courier Journal and more.

Related Topics:

Hardware Internet of Things Innovation Mobility Networking Storage Data Centers Hardware on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks