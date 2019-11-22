Black Friday 2019 deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, and more

A few sales have already started, but you'll need to be ready on Black Friday to grab the doorbusters.
It's never too soon to start gearing up for your New Year's resolution to lose weight and get in shape. If you've wanted a smartwatch to track your runs or your steps or to remind you to get moving in the first place, Black Friday 2019 is the time to buy.
The Apple Watch is the top-of-the-line option, but if your budget isn't that big, the Fitbit Versa is a good choice, too. Samsung just released the Galaxy Watch Active 2, providing another idea for your list. Garmin has some affordable fitness trackers too, including the Vivosport.
Best Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 5 are all on the market this year. Some of these deals start next week, but you can take advantage of a few now.
- Apple Watch 3 GPS (38 mm), $169.99 at Target, Black Friday
- Apple Watch 3 GPS (38 mm), $129.00 at Walmart, Black Friday, 11/27 - 11/28/19
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $329 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
- AppleWatch series 4 GPS and Cellular, $379.00 at ABT Electronics
- Apple Watch 5 with GPS, $399.99 at Target
- Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular, $499.99, Target
Best Black Friday deals on the Fitbit
- Fitbit Versa 2, $149.95 at Target, Black Friday doorbuster, quantities are limited
- Fitbit Versa 2, $149.95 at Amazon, live now, but limited time deal
- Fitbit Inspire HR, $69.95 at Target, Black Friday doorbuster, quantities are limited
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, $99.95 at Target, Black Friday doorbuster
Best Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
- Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 42mm smartwatch, $249.99 at Target, Black Friday doorbuster deal
Best Black Friday deals on Garmin smartwatches
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch, $129.99 at Target, Black Friday doorbuster deal
- Garmin Forerunner 945, $499.99 at Amazon, Holidays deal, active now
- Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit, $399.99 at Amazon, Holidays deal, active now
How Black Friday deals work at retailers
Main sale prices will come online at Walmart.com at 7 pm PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 pm local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)
The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. Here is Walmart's Black Friday ad. Walmart is also promoting a Pre-Black Friday event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 9:01 pm PT on Thanksgiving (12:01 am ET on Friday, Nov. 22).
To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. Discounts are available online and in-store. And Best Buy has also revealed its Black Friday ad, offering many specific products it's selling for the real Black Friday timeframe later this month.
Amazon's deals start on Nov. 22.
Target's Black Friday ad is here.
