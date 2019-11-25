Black Friday 2019: Unique and cool gifts for everyone on your list

Looking for the perfect gift for a fun and unique person? Here are a few options for Black Friday 2019.

In our quest to find all the best deals on tech gifts this holiday season, we came across a few that didn't fit into our planned categories. But we thought you might be interested in them, anyway.

TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.

Best Black Friday deals on unique and cool gifts

Really, really relax in the Titan Pro Ace II Brown Massage Chair, $1,999 ($3,000 savings)

Relax for less money with this Brookstone Cordless Shiatsu Massaging Seat Topper, $179.99 ($50 savings)

We know this isn't really unique, but it's still pretty cool. Keep your phone and watch juiced with the Brookstone 3-In-1 Charging Docking Station, $49 ($60 savings)

Clean your electronic screens effortlessly with the Hans Swipe. It's a nifty all-in-one, portable wiping system. $9.74 ($5.25 savings)

Clean yourself with the Bio Bidet DIB Electric Bidet Seat, Elongated, $429 ($270 savings)

Standing transportation has come a long way since Gob Bluth. Check out the new Segway Ninebot S Red Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter, $489 ($90 savings)

Serenade your neighbors with the sax, flute, clarinet, trumpet, violin and more on the Roland Alto Horn (AE-01), $199 ($100 savings)

Relive your misspent youth hanging out in arcades with the Asteroids Arcade Machine, Arcade1UP. $169 ($30 savings)

For those who need instant gratification, try the Kodak Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer, $74 ($25 savings)

