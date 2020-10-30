The holiday shopping season is approaching and many retailers will be participating in Black Friday sales. This guide can help you figure out where and how to shop to find the best bargains.

Many shoppers look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year. After all, it's one of the best times to get that holiday shopping list whittled down without breaking the bank. The 2020 holiday shopping season is likely to look a little different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In years past, many retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy started Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving evening, but that will not be the case this year as they will be closed for the holiday.

Even though shopping this year might shift from in-store to online for many, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. This guide will walk you through major store closings, the best times to shop, and where to find great deals on smartwatches/fitness trackers, tablets, headphones, and more. Also, be sure to check out our holiday gift guides for more ideas and product information. TechRepublic will update this article as more information becomes available.

Black Friday 2020: Where and when to shop

According to sister site GameSpot, the following retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Walmart/Sam's Club

Target



Best Buy



GameStop



Kohl's



Dick's Sporting Goods



TJ Maxx



JCPenney



Bed Bath & Beyond



Office Depot



While Black Friday store hours have not yet been announced for these retailers, Black Friday pricing will be available online much earlier than usual. For example, GameSpot states, "Target has confirmed its first Black Friday deals will start Nov. 1, with 'Black Friday pricing' available throughout the entire month."

Best Buy began offering Black Friday deals during Amazon Prime Day and is still offering Black Friday pricing on hundreds of items. Walmart is also slated to offer deals earlier than usual with its first "Deals for Days" event starting on Walmart.com Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm ET and more new deals on Nov. 7 online at 12 am ET, and 5 am local time in stores. Amazon is currently running a "Holiday Dash" sale which offers big discounts on items in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy

The following deals from Best Buy, Target, and Amazon might help you find just the items you're looking for.

Disclaimer: Please note that these Black Friday sales run for a limited time only; prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited. Dates of availability will be noted in parenthesis if listed on the retailer's site.

Amazon

Best Buy

(The following Best Buy sales end Nov. 1 at 11:59 pm CT)

Target

