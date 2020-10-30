The holiday shopping season is approaching and many retailers will be participating in Black Friday sales. This guide can help you figure out where and how to shop to find the best bargains.
Many shoppers look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year. After all, it's one of the best times to get that holiday shopping list whittled down without breaking the bank. The 2020 holiday shopping season is likely to look a little different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In years past, many retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy started Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving evening, but that will not be the case this year as they will be closed for the holiday.
Even though shopping this year might shift from in-store to online for many, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. This guide will walk you through major store closings, the best times to shop, and where to find great deals on smartwatches/fitness trackers, tablets, headphones, and more. Also, be sure to check out our holiday gift guides for more ideas and product information. TechRepublic will update this article as more information becomes available.
Black Friday 2020: Where and when to shop
According to sister site GameSpot, the following retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Walmart/Sam's Club
- Target
- Best Buy
- GameStop
- Kohl's
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- TJ Maxx
- JCPenney
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Office Depot
While Black Friday store hours have not yet been announced for these retailers, Black Friday pricing will be available online much earlier than usual. For example, GameSpot states, "Target has confirmed its first Black Friday deals will start Nov. 1, with 'Black Friday pricing' available throughout the entire month."
Best Buy began offering Black Friday deals during Amazon Prime Day and is still offering Black Friday pricing on hundreds of items. Walmart is also slated to offer deals earlier than usual with its first "Deals for Days" event starting on Walmart.com Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm ET and more new deals on Nov. 7 online at 12 am ET, and 5 am local time in stores. Amazon is currently running a "Holiday Dash" sale which offers big discounts on items in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Black Friday deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy
The following deals from Best Buy, Target, and Amazon might help you find just the items you're looking for.
Disclaimer: Please note that these Black Friday sales run for a limited time only; prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited. Dates of availability will be noted in parenthesis if listed on the retailer's site.
Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G - $967.77 (save $232.22)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - $1,199.99 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy watches - Save up to 17%
- TCL 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV - $198 (save $101.99)
- All-New Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition - $79.99 (save $70)
- Amazon Kindle - $59.99 (save $30)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones (Red, Dark Blue, or Light Blue) - $169.99 (save $129.96)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones (Black, Ivory, or Grey)- $229.95 (save $70)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - $199.95 (save $50)
- Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones - $129.95 (save $20)
- Echo Buds (with 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited) - $79.99 (save $97.94)
- Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (without mic and voice control) - $278 (save $71.99)
- Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless In-Ear Headphones (with mic and voice control) - $168 (save $61.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White) - $139.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds - $119 (save $30)
Best Buy
(The following Best Buy sales end Nov. 1 at 11:59 pm CT)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Touch Screenwith Black Type Cover (Latest Model) - $599 (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 8" 32GB Black - $99.99 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5" Smart Display with Alexa - $44.99 (save $45)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) White - $129.99 (save $30)
- Apple AirPods Pro White - $219.99 (save $30)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - $169.99 (save $130)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $199.99 (save $100)
- Jabra Elite Active True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $149.99 (save $50)
- JLab Audio Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99 (save $50)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $24.99 (save $35)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones - $139.99 (save $30)
- Apple Watch - $20 off select models
- Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Watch - $49.99 (save $10)
- Garmin Instinct Smartwatch - $169.99 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm - $199.99 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 45mm - $369.99 (save $60)
- Garmin Fēnix 5X Plus - $399.99 (save $200)
Target
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet - $99.99 (save $40)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - $199.99 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) - Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa - Buy 2 save $20
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - Buy 2 save $20
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) - Smart Home Hub with Alexa - Buy 2 save $30
