Black Friday deals on laptops, notebooks, and Chromebooks for 2019

Why would you buy a computer any other day of the year when Black Friday has the best deals?
Laptops, notebooks, and Chromebooks are big-ticket items. Most people don't just hand over $2,000 with ease. So you might as well wait until Black Friday, when the best deals of the year come around, to make your big purchase.
If you have someone on your list who wants a laptop (even if it's you), here's your chance to save big. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.)
TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.
The biggest tech bargain of Black Friday 2019
While most Black Friday deals are heavily discounted, this is the one deal that stood out.
Best Black Friday deals on laptops and notebooks
Best Black Friday deals on Apple computers
Apple - MacBook Pro - 16" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 512GB SSD (Latest Model), $2,300 ($100 savings)
Apple MacBook Air 13" - Intel Core i7 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD, $699 ($200 savings)
New Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" with Touch Bar - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD, $1,499 (savings $250)
All MacBook Airs, $100 to $200 off
Best Black Friday deals on Lenovo computers
Lenovo - IdeaPad 1 14" Laptop - AMD A6-Series - 4GB Memory - AMD Radeon R4 - 64GB eMMC Flash Memory, $129.99 ($100 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB Storage, Windows 10, $329 ($70 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6" Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, $349.99 ($170 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i3 - 1080p, $379.99 ($120 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $449.99 ($330 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 13.3" Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $799.99 ($500 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, $349.99 ($220 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6" AMD Ryzen 5 2nd Gen 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop, $399 ($200 savings)
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 13.3" FHD IPS i7-8565U 16GB RAM 256GB SSD W10 Laptop, $749.99 ($450 savings)
Lenovo Flex 14 Series 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U - GeForce MX230 - 1080p, $649.99 (savings $100)
Lenovo Flex 14 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $649.99 ($270 savings)
Lenovo ThinkPad E495 AMD Ryzen 7 2nd Gen 8GB 256GB SSD Laptop, Win10 Pro, $559.99 ($264 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on HP computers
HP 14" Notebook with BONUS 1-Yr. Office 365 Personal, $179 ($80 savings)
HP 14" Celeron Laptop, $149 ($120 savings)
HP 14" Ryzen 3 Laptop, $239 ($110 savings)
HP - 14" Laptop - AMD A9-Series - 4GB Memory - AMD Radeon R5 - 128GB Solid State Drive, $199 ($100 savings)
HP 14" Laptop Intel Pentium - Windows 10 in S Mode - 1080p - Microsoft Office 365 Personal, $329.99 ($70 savings)
HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $329 ($220 savings)
HP 15.6" Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $549 ($350 savings)
HP 14" Laptop with AMD A4 Processor, $179 ($60 savings)
HP Laptop 250 G7 Intel Core i5 8265U 8GB Memory 256GB SSD Win 10 Pro, $499.99 ($180 savings)
HP 15.6" Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop, $399 ($200 savings)
HP Pavilion 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 - 1080p, $599 ($200 savings)
HP Pavilion x360 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 1080p, $549.99 ($150 savings)
HP Pavilion x360 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, $499.99 ($200 savings)
HP ENVY 13.3" Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, $549.99 ($330 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on Dell computers
Dell - Inspiron 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD, $279 ($170 savings)
Dell - Inspiron 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive, $349 ($250 savings)
Dell Inspirion 15.6" 5000 series 1080p touchscreen laptop, $599 ($150 savings)
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 - 1080p, $479 ($120 savings)
Dell XPS 15 Touchscreen Laptop - 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H - GeForce GTX 1650 - 4K Ultra HD, $1,849 ($450 savings)
Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U - 4K Ultra HD, $1,399.99 ($450 savings)
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7 - 1200p, $1,299.99 ($400 savings)
Dell Inspiron 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $399.99 ($100 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on LG computers
LG Gram 17" WQXGA Ultra Lightweight Laptop, 16 GB memory, 512 SSD, $1,099.99 ($400 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on Microsoft computers
Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 - 12.3" Touch Screen - Intel Core i3 - 4GB Memory - 128GB SSD, $599 ($360 savings)
Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 bundle, 8 GB mem, 128 SSD, $799 ($200 savings)
Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 bundle, 16 GB mem, 256 SSD, $1,299.99 ($300 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on Acer computers
Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8565U NVIDIA GeForce MX250, $599 ($300 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks
Chromebooks are an excellent choice if you don't have a lot of storage needs and are comfortable using cloud storage. Here are some good Black Friday deals on Chromebooks.
Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 3, 16GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Metallic Black, $99 ($60 savings)
Samsung - 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Atom x5 - 2GB Memory - 16GB eMMC Flash Memory, $89 ($100 savings)
Samsung 12.2" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 1920 x 1200p - Digital Pen & Bonus Pouch, $299 ($220 savings)
HP 11.6" Chromebook with Intel Inside, $100 ($99 savings)
HP 15.6" Chromebook Touch, $299 ($170 savings)
HP 14" Chromebook Bundle - Intel Celeron - 1080p - Bonus Sleeve & Wireless Mouse, $199 $100 savings)
Lenovo 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook - Intel Celeron, $229 ($70 savings)
Lenovo 100e 11.6" Chromebook 2nd Gen 4 GB Memory 16 GB eMMC SSD, $99.99 ($130 savings)
