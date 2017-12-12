Box launches cloud consulting service to drive digital transformation

On Tuesday, Box Consulting launched a new service called Box Transform that aims to help companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts with the help of Box's professional services team.

In its blog post announcing the program, Box called Transform a "white-glove program" where customers will be assigned a dedicated Box consultant who will work through cloud content management and helping them rework their business processes. The consultant will also help identify other places in a company's digital transformation strategy where Box products could play a role, the post said.

"Box Transform ensures that customers can leverage their content to generate strategic insights, automate processes, and ultimately accelerate innovation," Box COO Stephanie Carullo said in the post.

A strategic IT advisor from Box will help customers expand their use of the platform beyond simply sharing files, the post said. The advisor will help the customer deploy a paperless strategy and digitize some other business and administrative processes that could help them save time and money. Also, the advisor will help the firm build custom apps on Box's platform to possible replace certain legacy systems they may still have.

Agile is a big part of Box Transform as well. According to the post, projects that are undertaken through Transform will be done in sprints, in order to increase speed and boost efficiency. The goals is to get things done in a few months instead of a year or more.

The consultants provided through the program will also work with a company to help them develop a strategy for leveraging their business content long term, which includes "actionable content strategy roadmaps to centralize content layers and support ROI goals," the post said.

In the post, Box also mentioned that it will be making its Box Skills service available in 2018. Box Skills provides machine learning capabilities so customers can get deeper insights from their Box content.

Box Transform is available now. The program has an associated cost, but a free CCM Transformation Workshop is available to help companies assess their current standing in digital transformation.

