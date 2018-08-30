Box users can create, edit, and collaborate on G Suite files in public beta integration

On Wednesday at the BoxWorks 2018 conference in San Francisco, Box announced the availability of the public beta for its comprehensive integration with G Suite.

The Box for G Suite integration allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on G Suite files without leaving Box, according to a press release. This means you can work on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with the cloud content management and file sharing service, letting users take advantage of Box's admin controls, security, and governance and compliance capabilities, the release noted.

Box also announced a new integration with Gmail, that will allow Gmail users to attach Box files and download email attachments to Box without leaving Gmail, according to the release.

These integrations could be extremely useful for business professionals who use both platforms to get work done more efficiently. More than 4 million organizations pay for G Suite accounts, and more than 85,000 businesses use Box. Box plans to continue investing in and deepening integrations with productivity tools like G Suite, the release noted.

The integration also makes managing content easier, especially as businesses use more applications to facilitate work, according to a Box blog post announcing the integration public beta. The two products together can centralize content to one location, and also boost employee productivity, the post noted.

"Users benefit when partners innovate together," Ritcha Ranjan, director of product management at Google Cloud, said in the blog post. "Box for G Suite is an example of this, and it's just the beginning of our work with Box to make enterprise collaboration simpler and more user-friendly."

The Box for G Suite integration is now available in public beta. The Box integration with Gmail is planned to be generally available later this year, according to the release.

At BoxWorks 2018, Box also announced a number of digital workplace announcements, including a new activity stream for content management, as reported by our sister site ZDNet.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The Box and G Suite integration is now available in public beta, allowing users to create, edit, and collaborate on G Suite files without leaving Box.

Box also announced a new integration with Gmail, that will allow Gmail users to attach Box files and download email attachments to Box without leaving Gmail.

