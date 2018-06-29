Breaking down SonicWall's 12 new features for mid-tier enterprises

Roughly 20 months after its split from Dell, security vendor SonicWall is ramping up its targeting of the mid-tier enterprise market, the firm announced in a recent press release.

According to the release, the "volume and complexity of today's cyber threats targeting enterprises require automated real-time threat detection and prevention through machine learning and multi-engine cloud sandboxing." As such, the firm has unveiled 12 new products and features to improve cloud management and provide "true end-to-end security."

Here is a quick breakdown of the new features mentioned in the release:

Capture Cloud Platform - Now has true true end-to-end security functionality and cloud-scale management for mid-tier customers. Capture Security Center - Offers improved security outcomes and the ability to unify security governance, compliance, and risk management strategy, the release said. Capture Client 1.5 - Integrated with the SonicWall Capture ATP sandbox service. New NSa Next-Generation Firewalls - New NSa 6650, 9250, 9450 and 9650 series offer better performance and cost than previous models. New NSsp 12000 Next-Generation Firewalls - A totally new product line focused on meeting the needs of service providers and data centers, the release said. Cloud App Security - A cloud service that monitors the use of SaaS applications and helps to limit the shadow IT brought about by the cloud. Analytics - Better traffic visibility offered on-premises or through a cloud-hosted option. SonicOS 6.5.2 - Getting updated with 40+ new features to secure a host of network types against modern-day threats. Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series 12.2 - Consolidates access management and adds federated SSO and an Always-On VPN for Windows devices. SMA 100 Series 9.0 - Also adds the Always-On VPN for Windows devices, while integrating with Capture ATP to block remote users from uploading bad files. Email Security 9.2 - "Blocks and quarantines messages with malicious URLs before they reach the inbox," the release said. Also integrates with G Suite. Global Management System (GMS) 8.6 - Boosts authentication measures by strictly enforcing complex passwords and more.

As part of its move back into the world as an independent company, SonicWall has been targeting the SMB market trying to drum up business among smaller clients. According to the release, the firm is also looking to integrate with verticals such as retail, K12 and higher education, and state, local, and federal government. And the new mid-tier offerings could help round out its portfolio, making SonicWall an option for companies regardless of sector or size.

"Many legacy network security solutions either don't offer true decryption and inspection of encrypted traffic or they can't meet the performance demands to scale it properly," IDC program director Robert Ayoub said in the release. "Coupling high-performance security, cloud-based management and powerful analytics with real-time threat visibility at the network layer is a compelling go-to-market offering that is long overdue."

