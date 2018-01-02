Business users, beware: WhatsApp drops support for Blackberry, Windows Phone

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

WhatsApp is ending support for some older phones and operating systems.

Users with Blackberry OS, Blackberry 10, and Windows 8 phones will need to upgrade to continue using the messaging service.

WhatsApp has discontinued support to several older smartphones, including some Blackberry and Windows devices, according to a company support note.

Freshly nixed platforms include Blackberry OS and 10, Windows 8 and older. Android version 2.3.3 or earlier and iOS 6 were already dropped. The service halt may especially impact international business users or those in emerging markets, who may use older phones.

The older OSes don't have the ability to host some of the features that WhatsApp is currently working on and plans on releasing in the future, the note said.

To continue using the app, users will need to upgrade their OS. WhatsApp recommends users begin using Android OS 4.0, iOS 7, or Windows 8.1 or newer.

The announcement noted that there is no way to transfer a chat history to a new device, but there are ways to export a user's chat history, mainly by putting it in an email. Check out the export guides for Blackberry OS, Blackberry 10, and Windows.

A few other platforms will not be able to create new accounts, but will be able to continue to use the app for the time being, according to the note. Nokia S40 will be at this level until the end of 2018, and Android 2.3.7 and older will lose access Feb. 1, 2020. The note said some functions may stop working at any moment for the platforms in limbo.

The plan was initially announced in Feb. 2016, according to reports from CNET and ZDNet.

