Search

Artificial Intelligence

Campaigns are catching up to the consumer: How AI is shaping the world of politics

L2's vice president of data Paul Westcott explains how automation will play a role in elections and political campaigns.

By | February 16, 2018, 10:13 AM PST

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics are making their way into politics. TechRepublic met with L2's vice president of data Paul Westcott to discuss what role these technologies play in helping political campaigns effectively target messages and create strategies.

Only within the past few years have campaigns began utilizing these new technologies. Campaigns and politics are always behind the consumer. "There's no comparison between say what Amazon is doing versus what even a presidential campaign is doing," Westcott said.

However, campaigns have recently started realizing the value in predictive models, collecting data, pushing it into an algorithm or machine learning process, then gleaning insights from that data. "It's not seamless yet. We're working on it, and we're working on a few applications that are going to do that, but right now it's still somewhat of a cumbersome process, but it is being used in politics," he added.

Also see

policy.jpg
Image: iStock/ipopba

Related Topics:

Innovation Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Developer

About Dan Patterson

Dan is a Senior Writer for TechRepublic. He covers cybersecurity and the intersection of technology, politics and government.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox