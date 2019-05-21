Can automation reduce employee stress?

Nearly two-thirds of employees said technology has helped reduce stress in their jobs, according to a Verint report.

With assistance from technologies like automation and artificial intelligence (AI), employees are becoming less stressed at work, according to a Verint report released on Monday. The report found that 72% of workers who have low stress levels at work attributed their productivity to technology.

Digital natives including Generation Z and Millennials are flooding the workforce, accompanied by their comfortability and familiarity with evolving technologies. These younger generations want to work with the latest technology, as they generate productivity from tech.

Opinions about automation have been improving across generations, the report said. Some 71% of employees said they are in favor of using technology to replace manual or laborious tasks, and 69% said they believe automation will enhance their jobs, rather than replace them.

However, consumers demand a combination of technology and human interaction when interacting with a service, the report found. Half of customers across the globe said they would engage less with brands that completely replace human engagement channels with digital ones.

"Digital innovations such as AI, chatbots, and robots are vital for managing the increased levels of customer interactions and low-effort tasks, yet they cannot replace all human engagement," Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president, global marketing and executive sponsor of the Verint Customer Experience Program, said in a press release. "The research shows this is still very much a key element of customer engagement, and that consumers across all generations crave the human touch for certain interactions. Organizations must get this balance right to serve their customers and their employees optimally. They can only do this by engaging with their workforce in genuine dialogue about the use of technology and ensuring their employees feel valued for their contributions."

