Canon announces new lenses and cameras

Canon updates two popular cameras with the 90D and M6 Mark II and introduces new L-series lenses to market.

Canon officially announced new products for its photography fans, more specifically, two new cameras and a couple of lenses for the new mirrorless cameras in the Canon family.

If you've been thinking about building your photography toolbox, now may be the time to look into some quality Canon gear.

Canon 90D

The Canon 80D is a super-popular DSLR (digital single-lens reflex camera) going back several years. This lightweight DSLR with a flip-out (vari-angle) screen was all the craze for vloggers. I know several photographers and video creators that still use the 80D today. It's a workhorse.

Canon has updated this model with the 90D, offering the same APS-C sensor, but more megapixels (32) and REAL 4K video recording up to 30 frames per second. I emphasize "real" 4K because unlike the EOS-R from Canon, the 90D shoots 4K without a crop factor. This puts more of an image into the frame of the video. Other tech specs of interest include the 45 cross-type autofocus sensors, and EOS iTR AF for much quicker, automatic face detection. The burst mode of shooting also increased from seven frames per second to 10.

The ultra portable M6 Mark II

The M6 is Canon's compact mirrorless camera offering, which hit the scene with mixed reviews a few years ago. Popular vloggers wanted a smaller option that could keep pace with its DSLR predecessors. The M6 attempted to do this, but didn't quite hit the marks for auto focus performance and lens options.

The M6 Mark II just may be the answer. You're still getting the same compact mirrorless body, but now it includes updates to the APS-C sensor with more megapixels and autofocus points as found on the 90D. Of course, the 4K shooting is always a draw from videographers. My biggest concern is the flip-up screen. That was a problem for videographers mounting an external mic to the M6, originally.

It's all about the lens

In addition to the new camera body announcements, Canon is bringing new L-series lenses to market, specifically for the new EOS-R and EOS-RP mirrorless, full-frame bodies. The ultra-wide RF15-35mm f/2.8 IS USM is a classic lens for street photographers and portraiture. This lens also includes image stabilization. Next, the versatile RF24-70mm f/2.8 IS USM lens is also great for portraits, street photography, and even cinematic video capture. You also get a tighter frame at 70mm with great compression when shooting headshots. These lenses are RF mounts, which are specifically built for the full-frame mirrorless bodies offered by Canon.

Pricing and availability

All of these products will be available in mid to late September. The RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses are both scheduled to be available in late September for an estimated retail price of $2,299 each. To complete the trinity of F2.8 lenses, the beloved RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be shipping in the second half of 2019.

The Canon 90D will be available for $1,199 for body only, $1349 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1,599 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1,099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1,349 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit. These are some good looking options for the enthusiasts as well as the more experienced photographers looking for a back-up camera for their kit. If I get my hands on any of these to review, I'll be sure to share my experience.

