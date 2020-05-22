CDC issues guidelines for reopening K-12 schools and universities after pandemic

With US schools considering the safest ways to conduct class in the fall, the CDC provided updated policies on how to make and implement that decision. Here's a peek into the various guidelines for parents and teachers.

The coronavirus pandemic not only forced professionals to operate remotely, but it also pushed in-person schooling online. As the government begins reopening the country in phases, K-12 schools and universities are considering the best, and healthiest, way to conduct the fall semester.

Nearly all schools in the US adopted a virtual class structure during the spring semester of 2020. As a result, online learning tools are booming. Popular elearning tools include Canva, Khan Academy, Code.org, and Age of Learning, according to the Yale Center of Emotional Intelligence.

Whether schools decide to continue virtually, come back in-person, or institute a hybrid approach, the new normal will look very different. To help educational institutions navigate this unprecedented time, the CDC released a slew of helpful guides.

The documents cover considerations for operating institutes of higher education, interim guidance for resuming school and day camps, interim guidance for resuming child care programs, and how to help your child cope with stress.

Considerations for operating institutes of higher education (IHE)

The CDC outlined some helpful tips to IHE as they begin to consider opening. The guide begins with general principles to keep in mind, including what situations will place faculty and students at lowest risk and highest risk.

If schools do decide to open, the guide offered and explored the following pieces of advice:

The guide also features a section on how to maintain healthy operations at IHEs for higher risk individuals and how to prepare for if someone gets sick.

Guide for resuming K-12 school and day camps

This guide focuses on keeping communities safe when K-12 learners return to school, providing critical support for parents and guardians also returning to work. The root of these recommendations depend on community monitoring to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, according to the guide.

For schools of any size, the CDC recommended the following steps:

Establish and maintain communication with local and state authorities to determine current mitigation levels in your community

Protect and support staff and students who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as providing options for telework and virtual learning

Provide teachers and staff from higher transmission areas telework, and other options, as feasible to eliminate travel to schools and camps in lower transmission areas and vice versa

Encourage any other external community organizations that use the facilities also follow this guidance

Promote social distancing

Intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation

Limit sharing between children

Conduct daily health checks for symptoms

Plan for when a staff member, child, or visitor becomes sick



Guide for resuming childcare programs

Many parents returning to work will be anxiously waiting the reopening of childcare programs. For these facilities, the CDC recommended and detailed the following tips and more:

Promote healthy hygiene practices

Ramp up cleaning and disinfecting



Ensure the safe and correct application of disinfectants and keep products away from children



Implement social distancing



Train all staff on safety actions



Screen children upon arrival, if possible



Plan for when a staff member, child, or visit becomes sick



How to help your child cope with stress

The CDC also created a document for parents on how to help your child cope with stress. The pandemic is a stressful and uncertain time for everyone, adults and children alike. However, children may be especially confused with all of the changes resulting from the virus.

The guide outlines common changes to look for that might indicate your child is coping with stress. The warning signs include excessive worry or sadness, unhealthy eating habits, unhealthy sleeping habits, and difficulty with attention and concentration, according to the guide.

The CDC recommended the following tactics for supporting children:

