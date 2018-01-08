CES 2018: 4 things the enterprise will care about

TechRepublic and ZDNet are back again at CES 2018 covering the show from all the angles that matter to the enterprise and to businesses and technology professionals.

As usual, we'll have news, videos, and photos across both sites throughout week. As you're watching the 2018 show unfold, here are the four things you're going to want to keep an eye on.

1. The revenge of the laptop

Announcements from chipmakers and PC designers are going to make big headlines at CES for the first time in several years. We expect to see the first legitimate ARM-powered laptops that professionals would actually want to use. The two killer features will be crazy long battery life and tablet-like mobile broadband connectivity—which eventually will include fiber-like 5G speeds.

2. The grand opening of the 5G era

With Verizon and AT&T poised to launch their first 5G deployments in the US in 2018, there's going to be a lot of talk at CES about the kinds of digital transformation that 5G is going to enable across a lot of different industries in the next 2-3 years. While we won't see a ton of 5G connected devices this year, look for a bunch of those concept devices to be center stage at CES 2019.

3. It's the data, stupid

Forgive me borrowing from a popular cliché in political campaigns, but data is now the wizard behind the curtain of so many of the most important and most interesting products at CES. It's another sign that the winners in every industry are going to be the companies that are the best at data. So if your company isn't the best at data among its competitors, then you better make it a top priority. Let CES be your inspiration.

4. Tech wants to help you sleep again

Technology itself—especially all the new screens in our lives—as well as the pace of change that it has engendered has become highly detrimental to the sleep patterns of today's professionals. As a result, one of the newest product categories at CES is sleep technology. There are ton of vendors here that are aimed solely at using technology to help the pros get some sleep again. Look for more coverage of these products on TechRepublic.

