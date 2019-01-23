Mobility

CES 2019: New dual-screen smartphone from ZTE

ZTE's Nubia X strives to make dual-screen smartphones mainstream.

By | January 23, 2019, 11:28 AM PST

At CES this year I met with a team from Chinese phone company ZTE to check out its latest flagship smartphone: The Nubia X. The phone maintains all of the typical specs of most flagship smartphones today, but there's one more thing setting it apart from the field—the dual display.

ZTE listened to tech pundits and consumers complaints about phones having a notch on its beautiful displays and came up with a solution. Nubia X has two screens — one on the front, and a second on the back. The second screen can easily be used during typical smartphone use (or to take a selfie). The phone also features an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Tech specs

The main tech specs are listed below.

  • Main screen: 6.26-inch 2280*1080 Pixel FHD+ screen, Secondary screen: 5.1-inch 1520*720 Pixel HD+ screen
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.649GHz, GPU: Adreno 630
  • nubia UI 6.0.2 Base on Android 8.1OS , 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM
  • Dual Nano SIM card dual standby
  • Camera: 16.0MP + 24.0MP

Availability

The Nubia X will be available at the end of Q1 this year, according to the ZTE team. Will the Nubia X take dual-screen smartphones mainstream? Stay tuned.

