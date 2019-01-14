CES 2019: Cyberlink develops FaceMe facial recognition AI

Image: Cyberlink

At CES we hear buzzwords like Artifical Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Intelligence (VR) each and every year. Yet, these items don't always live up to the hype.

Cyberlink aims to change that. If you've ever owned a Windows computer, you're probably familiar with Cyberlink. The name often comes up when trying to find software to view a video or create a video via its video editor.

I met with the Cyberlink team at CES 2019 where they informed me that tools for creatives were not their only items on the CES docket. AI and facial recognition was another focus as they announced their FaceMe technology.

FaceMe is an AI-enabled facial recognition engine with cross-platform SDK (Software Development Kit). It allows solution providers to integrate precise facial recognition and facial attribute detection into applications and is compatible with Windows, Linux, Android and iOS platforms under multiple hardware configurations. Cyberlink claims the software is capable of a 98% positive recognition rate.

FaceMe use cases

The concept of using facial recognition just to find at-large criminals in the streets is so yesterday's tech. Cyberlink believes that facial recognition AI will continue to improve and be used more regularly in day-to-day life in roles like secure door management. For example, it's not unusual to have secured workplace doors, which require some type of badge or passkey to enter. Facial recognition AI can eliminate these badges or passwords.

I also asked about the use of facial recognition in the retail space. Personally, I felt some trepidation about the idea, but Steven Lien, Cyberlink Senior Marketing Manager, walked me through a retail use case.

Facial recognition can be used with marketing and sales analytics. For example, if I frequently shop at a clothing store, a profile can be built around my buying habits e.g. "Ant Pruitt loves long sleeve, button-down shirts. Be sure he knows there's a 30% off sale on these types of shirts." Sounds good, right? Well, maybe not verbatim because now we have data privacy issues.

However, according to Lien, when a customer's face is cataloged a unique ID is assigned in the company database. No other private data is stored regarding the previous tender used on sales or address information. Only what was sold, when it was sold, and what unique ID did the purchasing. So I'm not known as "Ant Pruitt with card ending in 7890," I'm known as "customer A01 who purchased a long sleeve, button-down shirt last week."

What are your thoughts on FaceMe or facial recognition AI, in general? Have you opt-in for facial recognition in your workplace? What about in retail? I shared part of my CES discussion with Cyberlink in a video here on my Instagram page.

