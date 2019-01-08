CES 2019: D-Link's 5G router could cure remote workers' internet woes

For remote workers hampered by low bandwidth, 5G routers could be a real game changer...eventually. And D-Link has joined the growing 5G hardware market with the 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010). The company claims their first 5G router, which made its debut at CES 2019, will provide "speeds up to 40x faster than the fixed broadband speed in the U.S." Such speeds would mean no more waiting hours to transfer large files, suffering through out-of-sync video conferences, or struggling to follow laggy webinar presentations.

D-Link

5G is one of the main themes at this year's CES, as the high speeds and low latency it can provide will play a key roll in the development of technologies like IoT, augmented reality, cloud gaming, telemedicine, and self-driving cars. D-Link released the following specs for the DWR-2010 a few weeks before the show:

Embedded 5GNR NSA module (3GPP Rel.15)

??? modem - Qualcomm's original product page showed "Qualcomm SDX55 Chipset" for the modem. A subsequent update changed the spec to "Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G NR Modem Family." The current D-Link DWR-2010 product page (available at time of publication) doesn't list a modem at all. So, we'll have to crack it open and see what modem is actually inside when the router hits the market.

Sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequency compatible

5 Ethernet Ports: 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1Gbps LAN, 1 x 1Gbps WAN/LAN

AC2600 Dual Band Wi-Fi (800 + 1732 Mbps) with MU-MIMO

4 external antennas for LTE/5G NR

Whole home coverage with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh

Auto Firmware Upgrade

Supports VoLTE

Supports Remote Management (TR-069)

Unfortunately, telecommuters won't be able to ditch their LTE hotspots, DSL lines, or cable connections just yet. D-Link said their 5G router won't be available until the second half of 2019, and even then 5G availability will be extremely limited, with widespread deployment taking several years. When it is released, the DW-2010 won't be sold directly to consumers, but provided by wireless carriers as part of their 5G service. As of this writing, D-Link hadn't announced any carrier partnerships for the router.

