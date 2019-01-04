CES 2019: Dell Latitude 7400 is a powerful business laptop with 24-hour battery life

Ahead of CES 2019 on Friday, Dell unveiled the Latitude 7400, a 14-inch 2-in-1 device that features 24-hour battery life, our sister site ZDNet reported. The laptop includes several other features that could make it a strong choice for enterprise users moving forward, including an 8th-generation quad-core Whiskey Lake processor from Intel and a new proximity sensor for better security and easier login.

The Latitude 7400's Express Sign-In feature uses a Dell Proximity Sensor powered by Intel's context sensing technology to detect motion from up to 3 feet away, Dell Mechanical System architect Allen McKittrick told ZDNet.

The machine can detect a user, wake itself up, and use facial recognition through Windows Hello to automatically log the user into the system, without having to touch the keyboard, McKittrick said. It can also sense when the user has left the room, and locks down the screen to preserve battery life and improve security, particularly useful in an office setting.

If the battery life delivers, it would be the longest in the world for a product of its class, Dell claims. It will also be able to charge 80% in an hour. Weighing three pounds, the device would weigh about as much as a MacBook Air, making it ideal for professionals who travel with their machine.

While Dell has released a number of solid enterprise-grade machines in recent years, they've fallen behind HP and Lenovo when it comes to market share, and Apple in terms of design preferences. This device with its thin design and sensor features could help boost the brand's appeal for the business market.

In terms of specs, the Latitude 7400 includes up to 16GB of on-board LPDDR3 2133MHz memory, integrated Intel 620 graphics 620, and runs Windows 10. It also comes with 2x USB 3.1 gen 1 ports with PowerShare, 2x Thunderbolt 3 with power and DisplayPor, and a uSIM card slot. Storage options include M.2 PCIe/NVMe SSD up to 1TB SSD, and Opal 2.0 SED up to 512G, with a 2TB option available in summer 2019, ZDNet reported.

The Latitude 7400 will be released in March, starting at $1,599.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

