CES 2019: Dell upgrades the XPS 13 to the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class

At CES 2019 on Tuesday, Dell unveiled the latest upgrade to the XPS 13 laptop, making it the smallest and most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class with the latest Quad Core 8th Gen Intel processor and Windows 10.

Dell last updated the XPS 13 a year ago. Rated among the best business laptops of 2018—the developer edition was named the best Linux laptop of 2018 by our sister site ZDNet—the XPS 13 was CNET's top choice for a premium Windows ultraportable laptop at its size, due in part to its high performance and battery life. The 2019 version increases the battery life from 12 hours up to 21 hours, and includes the smallest camera ever in a laptop, at 2.25mm.

Unlike the previous version, the new XPS 13 places its webcam at the top of the display, as opposed to under the screen, making it easier for conference calling and video chatting.

The machine also offers strong visuals will Dell Cinema and Dolby Vision, on a 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display. Its starting weight is 2.7 pounds.

Specs include:

4GB-16GB LPDDR3 Dual Channel SDRAM at 2133MHz

Intel UHD Graphics 620

45W AC adapter

52WHr battery

2x Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery and DisplayPort (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3)

1x USB-C 3.1 with power delivery and DisplayPort microSD card reader

The XPS 13 faces competition from the HP Spectre 13 and HP Envy line of premium laptops, as well as the Asus ZenBook 13, CNET noted.

At CES, Dell also announced the latest 13-inch and 15-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors and improved hinge that can store the Active Pen. The company also improved its Dell Mobile Connect offering, adding the ability for Android users to drag and drop photos and files from their phone to their PC wirelessly, even without internet connection.

The XPS 13 UHD Touch is now available in two colors starting at $900. Later this month, it will be available in more colors and in FHD non-touch, and after this month, in FHD Touch. Inspiron 13 7000 and 15 7000 will be available by July 2019, with pricing yet to be announced. Dell Mobile Connect is available on PCs released in January 2018 or later.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Dell released the latest version of its XPS 13 laptop with a Quad Core 8th Gen Intel processor and 21-hour battery life.

It also announced new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices and updates to Dell Mobile Connect.

