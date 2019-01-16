CES 2019: Delos targets smart buildings with its monitoring system DARWIN for indoor air and water quality

At CES 2019, TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox spoke to Delos CCO Anthony Antolino about Delos's new home wellness intelligence network, DARWIN. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Delos is debuting DARWIN at CES this year, and DARWIN is the world's first home wellness intelligence network. The mission of Delos is to be the world's leading catalyst for improving the health, well-being, and performance of people by enhancing the indoor environments where they live, they work, and they play. Coming off eight years of research with leading institutions like the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic, we've used that foundational work to bring forward the world's first consumer product that is designed to improve the indoor elements of your home. "In order to do that, we focus on the three core elements of improving air quality: Water quality, lighting that is mimicking the natural sun patterns of nature, and then indoor air comfort qualities." By bringing all of those things together and enhancing the environment, we're able to better correlate by mitigating those harmful environments to bring better outcomes across respiratory function, cardiovascular function, immune, better sleep quality, and qualities like that.

We're really excited to introduce a commercial agreement with KB Home in tandem with the debut of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network. We'll be introducing DARWIN to the California market, ahead of national rollout, and the DARWIN platform has an MSRP of $3,500. That would be included as part of your new home construction. What's also interesting about DARWIN is that it is also available through your local contractor as part of any renovation that you may be doing to your home. We've also introduced DARWIN globally with the Simmons Home Group in Australia. Simmons brought this to market in September, and they are building it into every new home that they build, starting in the state of Victoria and then rolling it out nationally in Australia as well.

Delos was started about eight years ago by our Founder and CEO Paul Scialla, and his founding concept was that the built environment was focusing a lot on environmental sustainability. He was thinking about how could we use the indoor environments and wellness, which is the fastest market sector, and bring that together with the largest asset class of real estate. To date at the time, nobody had really brought together doctors and physicians with architects and designers and builders. He brought forward the concept of creating a roundtable and bringing together global leaders across all of those disciplines and introducing this concept. Well, the concept was very well received. That group turned into a much broader group, and that started to be the foundation for what became the WELL Building Standard.

The WELL Building Standard was introduced to the market in 2014 and today is brought to market through a wholly owned subsidiary of ours called the International WELL Building Institute. The WELL Building Standard is a protocol that is peer reviewed and creates a protocol and a process to follow, so that your commercial spaces can actually work on your benefit to create better outcomes across health and cognition and many, many other attributes for the people and the employees that work there.

What's really important to note is that as people, we spend about 90% of our time indoors, and that's between the places where we live, work, sleep, play, etc., so we're really focused on bringing evidence-based research and science together into the built environment to bring forward better health outcomes around the world. With price points starting as low as $3,500 at a MSRP basis, we are able to have a highly configurable solution that aligns with any home type, any home size, from entry level to mid-market, even up to and including bespoke luxury residences.

The DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network is a stand-alone system, but what it's also important to note is that it works seamlessly with an existing home automation system. Whether you have a Crestron automation in your home that's controlling all of the features in your home or something like Google Home, you'll be happy to know that this system functionally integrates directly in and can be the controller of your home. If you do not have an automation system in your home, then DARWIN can live as a stand-alone system, either on a tablet or any smartphone application.

