CES 2019: How Samsung Gear S3 became a surprise hit in the enterprise

At CES 2019, TechRepublic Global Editor in Chief Jason Hiner spoke to Samsung VP of Strategy and Project Management for B2B Eric McCarty about the usage of Samsung wearables in the enterprise. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

A lot of exciting things are going on in the enterprise with wearables. A couple of opportunities that we've been working on recently that have been some great deployments that jump to mind. With our Gear S3 devices, one is really interesting at the Cincinnati airport and what they're doing is they're using the device for workflow management.

SEE: CES 2019: The Big Trends for Business (ZDNet Special Feature)

So when you travel and you've got off the airplane and you're in the airport and you end up in a dirty bathroom, nobody likes that experience, so one of the neat things they're trying to do there is create a positive environment for travelers.

So what will happen is, the sensors that they've placed throughout the facility will notify the janitorial staff based on the number of people who have entered the restroom. And then they'll get a notification on their Gear S3 device that says, "It's time to go clean specific restroom concourse," with the details. They go do that, they tap on the watch to indicate that it's clean, then it resets the clock so that they start tracking all of that, all over again.

SEE: CES 2019 news, photos, videos, and more (TechRepublic on Flipboard)

So that's one great workflow example. Another real interesting one is with Magna. And Magna is a large auto parts manufacturer. And they're using wearables in a pretty unique way on the line. And they've combined the technology with some scanning capabilities that are wrist worn that then identify what's going on in the line to the wearable device, so now the worker knows exactly what they have to do and it prompts them on the watch for the response that's appropriate. Or if they have to take some extra step on the line before that can move to the next phase of production. So it's a neat way to combine with tablets and phones, a fully functional manufacturing line.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see