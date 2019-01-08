CES 2019: Intel strikes deal with Comcast for 10-gigabit cable and 1Gbps Wi-Fi

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

At CES 2019, Intel has announced reaching a deal with Comcast to push a global standard for 10-gigabit cable and Wi-Fi 6-enabled technologies, which they said will provide faster speeds, higher capacity, and increasingly responsive networks.

Claiming that every person in North America will have at least 13 connected devices by 2022 as high-resolution streaming demands increase, the companies specifically pointed to the viewing experience for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and VR gaming.

Intel and Comcast will be developing and testing technologies and standards in lab settings, including "tools for customers to control their digital lives", according to Comcast Cable president of Technology, Product, and Xperience Tony Werner.

"We are working together to lay the foundation for more powerful home networks and an intelligent network infrastructure," Intel senior vice president and Client Computing Group GM Gregory Bryant said at CES 2019 in Las Vegas on Monday.

The two companies at CES have been demonstrating 1Gbps Wi-Fi speeds using Comcast's xFi Advanced Gateways on PCs based on 8th Gen Intel Core processors with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi.

The work across 10-gigabit cable technology will then see Intel collaborate with both Comcast and other global cable operators to develop an international standard for low-latency, multi-gigabit technology with symmetrical speeds.

"Intel will deliver 10 gigabit-ready technology from the network infrastructure to home gateways to support the rollout," the tech giant said.

Comcast is aiming to trial 10-gigabit technology in customer homes by spring 2020, and is additionally using Intel's Xeon processors to virtualise its network.

"The virtualisation of Comcast's video and data platforms is in trials in multiple cities and will be scaled throughout Comcast's network," the companies said.

"Intel-based remote physical layer devices will help Comcast deliver bandwidth on demand and further improve video quality as it rolls out multi-gigabit speeds."

Intel's other CES announcements included a new mobile PC platform using its Ice Lake processor; PC innovation program Project Athena; hybrid CPU client platform Lakefield; a neural network processor for training called Spring Crest; and a SoC code-named Snow Ridge, along with an Alibaba deal.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert travelled to CES 2019 in Las Vegas as a guest of Intel

