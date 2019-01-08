CES 2019: Intel's Mobileye to help businesses tap smart city data, 5G

Businesses are one step closer to realizing the benefits of smart cities. At CES 2019 on Monday, Intel's Mobileye announced that it will work with UK mapping agency Ordnance Survey to bring high-precision location data to improve operations between businesses and cities, leading the world further on its journey toward smart cities.

The partnership will pair Mobileye's automotive camera-based mapping capabilities with Ordnance Survey's geospatial and tech expertise to create a highly accurate, customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers in energy, infrastructure, and other industries, according to a press release. Additionally, the service will support 5G, intelligent mobility, and other digital services, the release said.

Mapping technology has many applications for businesses beyond autonomous vehicles, the release noted. The value of location and smart city data in particular can be extended to businesses across industries, so long as it is anonymized for privacy, which Mobileye said its platform ensures.

"Using maps to improve operations between businesses and cities will help bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads," Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and CEO, said in the release.

Vehicles will use the Mobileye technology to collect large amount of location data on road networks and roadside infrastructure. This data will then be cross-referenced with existing geospatial data sets to create accurate, detailed maps of UK roads, the release said. This can help companies in both existing and developing industries run smarter and better-connected operations, it added.

For example, utility companies can use the service to see the exact location of their assets on the ground, such as lamp posts, manhole covers, and telephone poles, according to the release. Gaining this view will help companies more efficiency plan and manage maintenance, support, and other work.

Smart cities are a major focus at CES 2019, with spending on smart city technology poised to grow from $80 billion in 2016 to $135 billion by 2021, according to an IDC report. The rise of 5G mobile networks promises to aid in the creation of smart cities and allow for cities and businesses to increase their use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing in 2019 and beyond.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

