CES 2019: Revamped Acer Swift 7 is one of the thinnest, lightest business laptops ever

At CES 2019, Acer unveiled the latest version of its Swift 7 laptop, making the world's thinnest laptop even smaller while still packing a powerful punch for business users with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y processor and 10 hours of battery life.

The Swift 7 SF714-52T features ultra-narrow bezels that make it nearly borderless, giving the 14-inch display a 92% screen-to-body ratio, according to a press release. While slightly thicker than the previous version, the Swift 7 is still less than 1 cm thick and weighs 1.96 pounds, making it an ideal machine for business travelers or those who carry their laptops home each night.

Running Windows 10, the revamped Swift 7 includes up to 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Designed for portability, the laptop is made with strong but lightweight magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys, and includes a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on its 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display, the release said.

The Swift 7 includes two USB Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 3 for high bandwidth speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The DisplayPort 1.2 provides fast data transfers at up to 10 Gbps, and supports high-res external displays and fast external device charging, according to the release. Intel Wireless-AC also delivers Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed.

Other features that may interest professional users include a backlit keyboard, an integrated click button in the glass touchpad along with support for multi-touch gestures, a fingerprint reader, and a push-to-open camera for web chats and video recording that can be kept closed for privacy protection. The camera also has a 55-degree angle of view with HDR to show images at wider angles and better accommodate group or meeting chats.

The new Swift 7 starts at $1,699 for a system that includes Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Versions with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are also available. The laptop will be available in China and EMEA in April, and in North America in May.

