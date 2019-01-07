CES 2019: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a powerful laptop/tablet combo

At CES 2019, Samsung showed off the latest version of its convertible laptop, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (not to be confused with the Notebook 9 Pen). Samsung is aiming the Notebook 9 Pro squarely at business and creative professionals, who want the power of a business tablet, functionality of a "real" keyboard, and flexibility of a pen-enabled tablet. Anyone who's looking to ditch their laptop and tablet duo for a single device, should check it out.

SEE: CES 2019 news, photos, videos, and more (TechRepublic on Flipboard)

This stylish machine has an Intel 8th Generation Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics. The Notebook 9 Pro's exterior has been redesigned for 2019 and features a thinner, aluminum body, and weighs just under 3 pounds. The 13.3-inch FHD display provides 350 nits and is easily viewable in bright sunlight. There's also a bevy of connection options, including 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1 USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. I really like Samsung's decision to include a microSD card slot, as it eliminates the need for a dongle. I often feel like I'm in dongle city with my 2016 MacBook Pro.

Samsung

Included with the laptop will also be Samsung's Active Pen, which according to the company provides "with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity." The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro will come with Windows 10 Home installed and be available in early 2019. Pricing has not been announced.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see