CES 2019: Samsung shifts to tech for pros, integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Samsung announced a new laptop, television, and smart appliance at its CES 2019 live event on Monday. The main focus of Samsung's new tech products is their integration and compliance with third-party platforms—a new strategy for the smartphone giant.

This move represents a major shift in business strategy for Samsung, according to Mark Hung, VP analyst at Gartner. "In the past couple years, Samsung tried to differentiate themselves from other competitors by having homegrown software that can link together and form a cohesive Samsung-only platform; but that hasn't gotten that much traction," Hung told TechRepublic.

By focusing more on making products that integrate with other platforms like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, Samsung is placing themselves in a better position to be put back on the map for devices other than smartphones, Hung added.

One of the new devices announced during the live event is Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro—a laptop for creative professionals. The device gives users a pen-enabled business tablet with a functional keyboard, making the notebook both practical and transportable.

The machine is powered by an Intel 8th Generation Core i7-856U processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD 620 graphics. The Notebook 9 Pro has an attractive, sleek design too, featuring a thinner aluminum body that weighs less than three pounds. With a 13.3-inch display, the device features 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1 USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, Samsung announced during the live event.

Additionally, gamers get an upgraded device: The Notebook Odyssey. Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, the laptop is functional for both work and play. Paired with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, the device also has a full cooling system to keep the machine from overheating. The live event followed the announcement of the Notebook Odyssey and Samsung's new Space Monitor, a high-performance, 3-sided bezel-less monitor that is ergonomically ideal for a workspace.

Samsung also announced its QLED-based Q900 series, headlined by its 98-inch 8K television, which has 16x more pixels than full HDl. Available also in 65-, 75-, 82- and 85-inch models, the TV runs on the AI-based Quantum Processor 8K to sharpen details and restore pixels. Samsung also revealed an upgrade version of Bixby, along with an drastically expanded support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, as well as iTunes and Airplay 2. Pre-ordering begins today, according to the live event.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Samsung announced the Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook Odyssey, and desktop Space Monitors at a CES 2019 live event on Monday.

The live event also featured Samsung's largest TV yet, the 98-inch 8K QLED television, powered by an AI-based Quantum 8K processor.

