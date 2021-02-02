CES 2021 highlights: Product launches, innovative technology, and news

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Did you miss CES 2021? No worries. This comprehensive ebook will bring you up to speed on all the products, trends, and announcements you need to know.

Image: CES

CES 2021 may not have physically taken place in Las Vegas like in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but our reporting team from TechRepublic and ZDNet was still able to cover all of the news and product announcements that matter to businesses and professionals, albeit virtually.

Best of CES 2021: Everything you need to know about the new products and tech announced

The first-ever, all-digital format didn't hinder the show, rather, it gave new companies and global attendees a chance to take part. Almost 2,000 companies launched products during CES 2021, including almost 700 startups from 37 countries.

"The industry came together digitally at CES 2021," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, in a press release. "This was a medium for companies to make announcements, launch products, and connect with their audiences. The all-digital format brought new voices to the tech conversation."

CES 2021 was as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it was for consumer electronics. The show was chock full of enterprise technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and 5G.

Major consumer trends and themes crossed into the enterprise for 2021 including healthcare, autonomous and electric vehicles, display technology advancements, smart buildings and connected devices, and eSports and virtual worlds.

