Changes to the Project Management Professional exam in 2018: Here's what you need to know

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is the most widely-recognized nonprofit project management organization and offers eight certifications that recognize knowledge and competency within the profession.

Recently, PMI made some key changes to some of their certifications to align with the new Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) - Sixth Edition and The Agile Practice Guide, both released in September 2017, and The PMI Guide to Business Analysis, released in December 2017.

To ensure exam material reflects the most accurate and current information and best practices within project management, PMI has made changes to their exams. These include:

The release of a new exam content outline impacting critical tasks and the knowledge areas tested in the exam;

Updates to any existing standards;

The addition of any new publication to a certification reference list.

Here's more information regarding those exams that have changed, what the changes are, and why the changes were necessary.

Project Management Professional (PMP)

In March 2018, an updated version of the PMP exam was released to reflect changes within the new PMBOK. The goal is to ensure synchronization of the content between the new PMBOK and exams so that all PMI-certified professionals are consistent in their application of terminology, process groups, tools and techniques.The new PMBOK includes a new chapter concerning a project manager's need to provide effective leadership. The chapter discusses the competencies, experience and skill sets that are essential to fulfill this leadership role. It also reflects the renaming of Time Management to Schedule Management and Human Resource Management to Resource Management. Another key change takes into account the four new sections that appear under 'knowledge areas' within the PMBOK:

Key concepts

Trends and emerging practices

Tailoring considerations

Considerations for Agile/adaptive environments

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

On 21 May, the new Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) exam was released. This reflects the latest Agile approaches, as well as ways to integrate them using traditional project management practices.The new CAPM exam now tests the effectiveness of project leaders across four separate learning objectives. This exam reflects the two renamed knowledge areas - Time Management to Schedule Management, and Human Resource Management to Resource Management - as well as the four new key concept sections below that appear in every 'knowledge area'.

Trends and Emerging Practices

Tailoring Considerations

Considerations for Agile/Adaptive Environments

Agile/adaptive considerations from chapters 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10

PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)

Launched on 26 March 2018, the new PMI-ACP exam reflects the terminology in the new Agile Practice Guide that was added to the list of reference materials for the exam. As the result of a lexicon update within the exam, it was necessary to ensure that all exam questions were in alignment with any new or updated terminology.

Program Management Professional (PgMP)

On 26 March 2018, the PgMP exam was updated to synchronize with the terminology in the new Agile Practice Guide. The update to this exam was required for the same reason as the PMI-ACP exam - as the result of a lexicon update within the exam, it was necessary to ensure that all exam questions were in alignment with any new or updated terminology.

PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA)

Launched on 25 June 2018, the Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA) certification exam changed to reflect the terminology in the updated PMI Guide to Business Analysis. This exam was updated as the result of the release of new foundational, standard or practice guide information used as a reference for the exam.

It's important to note that the current exam content outlines still remain relevant for all PMI exams. To keep up with all PMI exam updates go to PMI.org.

