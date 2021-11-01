Check out Drafts on macOS: It's a multi-purpose text editor that does it all

Every once in a while, you come across a tool that is so useful, you can't believe you worked so long without it. Drafts, for macOS, is one such tool.

If you're a macOS or iOS user, you might be looking for a text editor to serve numerous purposes. It might be just to jot down notes, for markup, a journal, a task manager or even to craft the perfect Tweet (and then easily share it to Twitter). Drafts is one of those tools that once you start using it, you'll wonder how you ever got along without it.

Drafts might well be the perfect application for editing and managing text. Although it might be a small application, with a seemingly narrowly-focused purpose, it is absolutely packed with features and has so many use-cases. You can capture text quickly, just start it up and type. And, if you need hands-free typing, Drafts has you covered with speech-to-text. Once you create a draft, you can tag it, flag it, or archive it for long-term storage. Drafts makes it easy to get what you're thinking into a file quickly, and then work with it later.

Drafts also includes a very powerful Actions feature, which makes it possible to act on your drafts in myriad ways. You can copy, share, search, create reminders, print, save as a file, save to different cloud services, edit, smarten parentheses, change case, sort lines, encode/decode, indent, mail, move, add markdown, and so much more.

With a Pro account (which is $19.99 per year or $2.99 per month) you can even create and edit your own actions, as well as create workspaces, change the theme and even add custom syntax highlighting. Think of Drafts as the Post-It notes for the digital age and, once you start using Drafts, you'll set aside similar tools, because you've found the one to beat them all.

Whether you're a writer, a programmer, a mom, a musician, a manager or a CEO, Drafts is the multi-purpose text editor you've been looking for. You can install Drafts from the macOS App Store for free and then purchase the Pro version from within the app.

