Chrome 64 will protect you from 'abusive' pop-ups and hidden audio

The newest form of Google Chrome, Chrome 64, launched Wednesday and will roll out to users over the coming days.

One of the biggest updates is a stronger pop-up blocker to protect users from sites that have been deemed "abusive experiences."

Google has launched Chrome 64 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, the company announced Wednesday. The updated browser will roll out to users in the coming days and weeks.

The biggest change is the stronger pop-up blocker, designed to prevent "abusive experience" sites from hitting users with new windows and tabs. If a site disguises links as play buttons or close buttons that do something other than close an ad, its developers may need to update the pop-ups to ensure their content doesn't get blocked or mistakenly marked abusive.

Site owners can use Google Search Console's Abusive Experiences Report to check if their site has been flagged as abusive. Ads that don't comply with Coalition for Better Ads policies by February 15 may be removed from the site, our sister site ZDNet said.

Increased pop-up protection could reduce stress for Chrome's over 1 billion users. Fewer unexpected windows and tabs could allow business professionals to stay focused on their work. The stronger blocker may also prevent someone from inadvertently accessing unsecure content—especially important on enterprise networks.

Chrome was supposed to begin blocking autoplay content this month, causing concern for video advertisers and brands focused on video content. It seems this autoplay block hasn't begun yet, VentureBeat reported. However, Chrome 64 gives users the option to disable sound for an entire site.

The browser update also comes with more changes for developers. Chrome 64 updates to version 6.4 of the V8 JavaScript engine, supports the Resize Observer API, and allows JavaScript modules to expose the module URL via import.meta.

