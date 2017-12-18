CIO Jury: 50% of tech leaders plan to hire IT workers in 2018

In 2017, companies that made new hires tended to focus on IT support, developers, IT management, and network administration, according to a recent Tech Pro Research survey. But in 2018, emerging technologies may change the hiring landscape for some companies, with professionals predicting that new job growth will come from areas such as network security, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

We surveyed the TechRepublic CIO Jury panel about their plans for adding new employees. When asked, "Does your company plan to hire more IT workers in 2018?", six of the 12 members of the CIO Jury said yes, while six said no.

"We're definitely hiring, mostly on traditional IT," said Dustin Bolander, CIO of Technology Pointe. "We are seeing lots of growth from companies, especially with the focus on digital transformation."

Data specialists were also a popular area for those planning to hire in 2018. Michael Hayes, founder and CIO of Darby Hayes Consulting LLC, said his firm plans to hire more IT workers, but not traditional support staff.

"I've chosen to outsource support staff, such as system administrators, while bringing in-house at least one data analyst," Hayes said. "She/he will be responsible for web traffic analysis, as well as predictive AI models for a variety of products we are innovating. In my opinion, predictive modeling will be necessary to stay competitive in any significant way in the technology markets."

Jerry Justice, CIO of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP, also plans to hire for data positions, as well as IT support workers.

Along with data experts, business analysts with tech knowledge were also popular. "We plan to hire for standard IT positions, but also tech-savvy business people to help us better identify the needs of other departments and cooperate with them using 'their language,'" said Arkadiusz Olchawa, IT director and CIO of Itaka.

Inder Davalur, group CIO of KIMS Hospitals Private Limited, was not a part of this month's CIO Jury, but said his hospital also sees a need for business analysts, along with programmers and database administrators. "I'm working on building an in-house team that can tackle day-to-day management information systems and analytics needs more efficiently," Davalur said. "An in-house dedicated project team (PM and BAs) with a tiny programming team in a hospital is the way to go."

Of those who are not hiring, some cited budgetary concerns, or plans to outsource work or hire consultants over full-time employees.

"Our headcount will remain static, though we will likely invest more in consultancy and niche support, such as security and BI," said Simon Johns, IT director at Sheppard Robson Architects LLC.

