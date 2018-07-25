CIO Jury: Less than 20% of tech leaders tell employees not to check email after work

Many professionals struggle to achieve an adequate work/life balance, in a world where our phones and computers can keep us connected to our workplaces 24/7. In response, last year, France enacted a law dubbed the "right to disconnect," requiring companies of more than 50 employees to set up hours when workers are not supposed to respond to emails, normally during evenings and weekends.

While no such law exists in the US, some companies have taken similar steps, encouraging employees to disconnect from work emails and calls while out of the office. However, these companies appear to be in the minority, according to a TechRepublic CIO Jury poll. We asked 12 members of the jury, "Do you tell your employees not to check emails after work hours?" The results? Two said yes, while 10 said no.

"While I don't expect responses from anything unimportant, I wouldn't tell people not to check email after work hours," said Michael Spears, CIO and chief data officer of the National Council on Compensation Insurance. "Items of real importance would come as a text message or phone call, such as support calls."

The same works in return while at work, Spears said: Employees aren't directed to avoid taking care of personal calls and emails, for example. "Both should be kept in check," Spears said. "I like to think of it as work-life integration. Personally, I would be more uncomfortable being told to disconnect as a rule."

David Wilson, director of IT services at VectorCSP, agreed. "In a constantly shifting contracting environment, the stress of being forced not to check emails would be worse than the annoyance of receiving them," Wilson said. "Work/life balance is encouraged and nurtured, but forcing it is not an answer."

While some don't have a strong requirement either way, staying in touch after work is part of company culture. "We don't expect them to check, but I wouldn't say we actively discourage it either," said Simon Johns, IT director of Sheppard Robson Architects LLP.

At Payette, employees can check emails after work hours, but it is somewhat limited, according to IT director Dan Gallivan. Junior employees typically aren't allowed to access email remotely or via mobile devices, he said.

David Baker, CTO of Fringe Benefit Group, said the organization prefers that employees check email at least once or twice in the evening.

On the other end of the spectrum, Scott C. Smith, visual effects supervisor at After August, said he "absolutely" tells employees not to check emails after work hours. "I have found that there is no real rest without disconnection," Smith said. "One can get eight hours of sleep every night and still get no rest if he or she is not disconnecting during awake hours."

Kurt Schmidt, vice president of IT at Capital Credit Union, agreed. "If I can tell a specific employee is spending too much time working-while-not-at-work, I've been inclined to tell them to unplug to avoid burnout," he said.

This month's CIO Jury included:

Shane Milam, executive director of technology infrastructure services, Mercer University

Simon Johns, IT director, Sheppard Robson Architects LLP

Inder Davalur, group CIO, KIMS Hospitals Private Limited

David Wilson, director of IT services, VectorCSP

Cory Wilburn, CIO, Texas General Land Office

Dan Gallivan, director of information technology, Payette

Dustin Bolander, CIO, Technology Pointe

Jeff Kopp, technology coordinator, Christ the King Catholic School

Kurt Schmidt, vice president of IT, Capital Credit Union

Scott C. Smith, visual effects supervisor, After August

David Baker, CTO, Fringe Benefit Group

Michael Spears, CIO and chief data officer, National Council on Compensation Insurance

