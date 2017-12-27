CIOs: Here are strategies to achieve 6 common business resolutions for 2018

We are about to turn the corner into 2018, so if you're a CIO, 'tis the season to reflect on your wish list for the new year. But you probably already know that just wishing won't get you the results you want.

Here some strategies to help you achieve some items that might be on the list:

1.Wasting less time in meetings

Meetings can eat up a lot of time and resources. If you're the CIO, you probably have a lot of control over the frequency and duration of meetings. When discussions reach a stalemate, table the issues for another time. When discussions get off track, intercede and recenter them.

When meetings are called by your superior, these options aren't open to you—but in many cases you can prevent meetings by being proactive and working to resolve issues before they ripen into meeting agenda items.

Other strategies to try: limiting meetings to 30 minutes, and ensuring your have the right videoconferencing equipment, so you don't waste meeting time fumbling around with it.

2. Reducing stress

It's no secret that the tech world can be a high-pressure, stressful place — especially if you're the one in charge. According to Business Insider, well-known tech leaders all have their ways of dealing with stress. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett advise reserving time for hobbies and taking that time, no matter what. Apple's CEO Tim Cook encourages leaders to maintain a focus on positive thinking, no matter how many cynics and negative thinkers surround them, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg turns the phone off at night.

If you are a CIO in a stressful environment, identifying your own channels for alleviating or reducing stress—and then taking time to decompress and recenter—can make a big difference in how you manage that stress.

3. Less angst about security

Career-ending events like 2017's Equifax security breach, and the shortage of cybersecurity experts in the job market might be keeping you up at night. Communicate your concerns (and what you are doing about them) to upper management and the board if you feel you have security exposures and you lack the skills or resources to address them. This is the time to ask for extra budget money if you have to bring in security experts or consultants to fill skills gaps, or to purchase security software or monitoring solutions. Cybersecurity and data compromise insurance policies and coverages should be reviewed. The keys are to be as aggressive as possible in addressing security—and to constantly keep the issue in front of the CEO and the board.

4. Doing more with the budget you have

According to Gartner, global IT spending will reach $3.7 trillion in 2018. CEOs and boards increasingly recognize that if they are going to transform their organizations, it will be done with technology. The challenge for CIOs is to ensure that this money is being well spent.

One way to do this is continuing the migration to cloud-based applications. This will reduce the dollars that are being spent on keeping internal data centers running, and paying for expensive on premises hardware and software licenses. The new year is also a good time to do an audit of existing IT assets and get rid of unused hardware and software.

5. Less maintenance time, more development time

Software maintenance eats up a lot of time and resources, and when your staff is doing maintenance, they can't move on to new projects. Much of this effort is spent on legacy systems.

If you're looking to reduce software maintenance time, consider gradually moving these systems to the cloud where vendors can take over maintenance. The trade-off is that you could lose some software customization capability for your business.

Another strategy is for reducing maintenance is making requirements for new apps more thorough from the get-go. You can also strengthen your QA on new apps to lessen the chance that apps will not meet company needs. For DevOps apps, consider QA automation software that can check out the front end interfaces of apps to make sure that navigation, links and field edits are all working as they should be.

6. Filling skills gaps

Skills shortages are not going away. They will continue to exist in DevOps, network security and data analytics/data science. To tackle this problem head-on, consider this four-prong strategy: First, inform your CEO, HR and the board of these shortages and how they affect IT and the company. Second, bring in consultants and experts to assume roles in the shortfall areas until you can fill the gaps with qualified staff. Third, identify future "stars" on your staff, and begin training them to fill key skills gaps. Fourth, look to work with local universities that have programs in data science, security, etc. In many cases, you can participate in curriculum planning and hire students as interns with plans to bring them on later as full-time employees. They might not know everything about your IT, but they are walking in the door with the rudiments of the skillsets that you need.

