Cisco launches open container platform to boost hybrid cloud deployments

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Cisco has launched a production-grade software container platform that will make it easier to have apps run the same way on-premises and in the cloud.

The Cisco Container Platform is an open platform that offers container cluster management through Kubernetes and enables multi-cloud environments.

On Wednesday, Cisco announced its Kubernetes-based Cisco Container Platform for managing containerized apps across a variety of environments.

The platform offers container deployment and management on-premises, and across public and private clouds, according to a press release. The platform can also help with managing Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), VMs, or bare metal infrastructure, the release said.

Since the platform is geared toward maintaining a consistent app experience across such environments, it could help companies more readily move to a hybrid cloud or multi-cloud model. It also expands on other Cisco offerings, which could help move potential customers deeper into the CIsco ecosystem.

SEE: Quick glossary: DevOps (Tech Pro Research)

The broad approach to infrastructure means that companies might not have to give up the expensive infrastructure investments they've made in the past. However, it could also help them optimize apps for the environment where they run most effectively, the release noted.

Cisco's Container Platform is built with open source components and will handle the "setup, orchestration, authentication, monitoring, networking, load balancing, and optimization" of containers, the release said. It can also be extended to other environments and other aspected of enterprise IT, such as security, networking, and more.

Deployment is further simplified by automation, as the platform uses it to remove any repetitive tasks in the process. Cisco is also planning to offer services to assist companies in modernizing their traditional or legacy apps as well, the release said.

The Cisco Container Platform will first be released on Cisco HyperFlex 3.0. Customers will be able to license it separately, or as part of an integrated solution with other products. It will include Contiv for container networking.

As the new platform is built on Kubernetes, Cisco worked closely with Google Cloud to optimize the service for production environments.

The Cisco Container Platform with its software optimized for Cisco HyperFlex 3.0 will be available in April 2018. However, the software supported on VM infrastructure, bare metal, and public cloud won't be available until summer 2018, the release said. Pricing will be subscription-based, based on the number of cluster nodes a customer deploys, but volume-based discounts will be offered.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Data Center Trends newsletter. Subscribe

Also see