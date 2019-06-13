Cisco Live 2019: How edge computing makes 5G essential

Enterprise applications are growing the need for 5G, with edge computing creating the need for immediate content.

At Cisco Live 2019, TechRepublic's Teena Maddox spoke with Vertiv Corporation's Patrick Quirk about how enterprise applications are growing the need for 5G, with edge computing creating the need for immediate content. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Teena Maddox: Tell me about your company and what you're working on these days.

Patrick Quirk: Vertiv Corporation, we're in our third year of being Vertiv. We are formerly Emerson Network Power and we've really spent the last two and a half years really trying to build the Vertiv brand off of our existing core brands of Avocent, Liebert, NetSure, Chloride and recently we acquired Geist for rack PDUs. Our expertise is in data center management, power, critical power, critical thermal and device management at the edge.

With 5G, with the advent of 5G, is really about decreasing latency and increase bandwidth, and it's being driven more by enterprise applications more so than consumer although you kind of see the consumer influences with people sitting on subways watching movies or playing video games or doing even teleconferencing while they're going to or from work. So those edge applications where the data latency matters, you can think about eMedicine or any of the mission-critical type things that are important with smart cities, you certainly don't want the power to go out while somebody is crossing the street, and your smart sensors go down. That need for the infrastructure out at the edge to be resilient, robust is a critical aspect of what's going to happen with 5G.

As we start into that transformation, Vertiv, as a company, is really focused in on how can we support the critical infrastructure at the edge to ensure that capabilities are always on through battery backup, that you don't have thermal runaway in hot locations like Phoenix, or very cold locations, if it's in Alaska or wherever that might happen to be. And so all of our products are really driven towards that critical infrastructure and ensuring resiliency and ensuring that the content that people want to have at that time is deliverable for them.

Teena Maddox: What can we look forward to in the future from your company?

Patrick Quirk: This has been a really exciting time to be in technology. Of course, I've been at this for 30 years, and it seems like every four or five years there is a major transition going on and certainly, with 5G and edge computing and some of the macro things going on, it's really an exciting time to be involved in it. As a company, we're focused in on how can we best support those edge deployments. We have just recently announced, actually today we announced a new UPS family, the GXT-5 and it's designed for unity power factor, high efficiency, so really designed for those low power edge applications where you can't afford to have your power dissipate. In addition, we've got some pretty exciting things upcoming with our V Foundation, our V Racks and really that physical infrastructure by which people can deploy their IT infrastructure no matter where they happen to be, whether that's on an edge location or all the way up through a hyper-scale data center.

We've got a lot of things in the pipeline. I think over the next year it's going to be pretty exciting both with our single-phase UPS products, rack PDUs, in-row cooling, and in-rack cooling products that we've got coming out as well as a lot of things on the IT management side. We're here at Cisco Live, and one of the primary brands of Vertiv is Avocent has a very long history of working with Cisco, and with Cisco gears, routers, switches, all the networking gear to be able to provide the out-of-band support, critical access logging, and things of that nature in order to be able to make sure that your network is resilient.

