Cisco Live 2019: New revenue streams are possible with 5G infrastructure

At Cisco Live 2019, TechRepublic's Teena Maddox spoke with Cisco's Jonathan Davidson about the new Cisco unified domain structure and how it can improve revenue streams. The following is an edited transcript of the video.

Teena Maddox: Tell me about what news your division is talking about at Cisco Live this week.

Jonathan Davidson: We are talking about how we are helping our customers actually create new revenue streams with a 5G infrastructure with our unified domain center, which is a new API gateway that sits on top of our mobile packet core, and this mobile packet core, of course, is what you need for both the 3G, 4G, and upcoming 5G networks. We're the number one mobile packet core vendor in the world, with over 40% market share, and we're excited to be able to help our source product customers actually monetize their 5G infrastructure through this new UDC product through the enterprise. I'll tell you more about that as well.

TSMA did a survey that's actually stated that 69% of surface provider CEOs actually see that they're able to monetize their upcoming 5G infrastructures through the enterprise. Now, this ties directly into what we hear from enterprises on their desire to actually work with service providers to help solve some of the ongoing issues around agility, the ability to extend their policy and trust into the service provider infrastructure, as well as being able to get more transparency and to the ability to see whether the service providers are meeting their SLAs or not, and so the ability to open up the service provider infrastructure through this API gateway that we call UDC, and extend that to DNAC at the enterprise premise is a phenomenal way to simplify the connection of these two infrastructures to each other.

Teena Maddox: Tell me a little bit about automation and what you're doing in that realm.

Jonathan Davidson: Additionally, what we're saying is, is as networks continue to scale and grow, and also as they are seeing applications moving from appliance-based to virtual and now cloud native, we're seeing the applications are now being dispersed network service, these applications are being dispersed throughout the service provider infrastructure. The complexity of actually operationalizing those is getting to the point where any single human being can't do it, and so we have machine learning-based tools like the Crosswork Situation Manager, which enables our service product customers to look at their layer one, their layer three, their data center infrastructure, is their application performance, and even their RAN infrastructure, and combine all of those events and faults into a commonplace, utilize machine learning and social operations so they can dramatically decrease the mean time to resolve and repair those defects.

