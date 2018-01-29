Coding apprenticeship for Kentucky high school students aims to fill tech talent gaps

Kentucky high school students will learn Swift and Java in a new immersive programming course that can lead to a paid IT apprenticeship. The program is operated by local tech services company Interapt, the company announced in an event at its training facility in Louisville, KY last week.

Interapt also created Kentucky's first IT registered apprenticeship program for adults, in which participants are paid a base salary to participate in a four-month training program, followed by eight months of career track-specific IT apprenticeship work and on-the-job training.

Interapt joined with the nonprofit Transform Education Kentucky to fund and deliver an immersive programming course for high school juniors and seniors from 13 schools. These students will work from January through May of this year for four hours per day on iOS and Android development.

The program will run as a two year pilot, with the goal of creating a sustainable system for it to continue, said Mary Taylor of the Kentucky Department of Education. Students who successfully complete this program are accepted into an apprenticeship afterward, she added.

SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)

Students who complete the program earn class credit toward graduation, as well as nine credit hours from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The area is in need of such skills training: One in five Kentuckians does not graduate from high school, while four in five do not earn a bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Government estimates that more than 10,000 high-tech jobs will open in the region by 2020. Entry-level careers currently available in the state include web developers, iOS and Android developers, IT teaching assistants, UX/UI designers, and quality assurance engineers.

It's especially important for the program to attract women and minorities, to make the tech industry more inclusive, said Ankur Gopal, CEO and founder of Interapt.

A program like this requires support from local businesses: CIOs and companies must be willing to hire apprenticeship participants after their six months of training, Gopal said. "It takes an entire community to say, 'We're willing to take this as a pathway,'" he added. Companies including El Toro, Texas Roadhouse, and Humana have hired Interapt Skills graduates.

Interapt previously ran a 33-week coding academy in eastern Kentucky, teaching participants to build and support mobile applications running on iOS and Android devices and aiming to help revitalize a region hit hard by the downturn in the coal industry.

The program placed 35 people from the region in technology jobs, in which their average salaries rose from $17,000 per year to $40,000 per year. Some participants also went on to continue their education at 2-year and 4-year colleges.

"We believe that apprenticeships will change the trajectory of earning in the commonwealth for a generation, if not two," said Derrick Ramsey, secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

The program's success led to its renewal for a second year in 2017.

Keep up to date on all of the latest tech job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see