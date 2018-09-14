Colibri is a different type of browser in the simplest way

One of the problems that consistently plagues web browsers is that they eventually (no matter how good the intention) become bogged down with bloat. Too many features crush efficiency and speed and inevitably leads to enough problems that developers get sent back to the drawing board. That's when smaller, lighter browsers start to look really appealing—especially when they bring a new take on an old-school way of thinking.

Such is the case with Colibri. This new browser removes clutter, aims for simplicity, and shows us all that what we thought we needed, we really didn't need all that much. That is not to say Colibri will usurp your current browser without pause. Because we have grown so accustomed to certain browser behavior, making a significant shift in how we work takes time. But Colibri might be worth that time.

Let me show you what this new browser has to offer.

Word Of warning

Before you get too deep into Colibri, know that you need to sign up for an account to make the most of this browser. Why? Because of how the browser manages bookmarks (more on this in a bit). So the first thing you should do is sign up for an account. Once you've done that you'll be sent an email, which includes the download link for the installer file. Installation is simple on every platform (so I won't cover that). I've used Colibri on both Linux and macOS, and the browser performs splendidly on both platforms.

What's different

Colibri is a very different kind of browser. Not in the way it renders websites, as it does that as well as any browser. What it does different than most browsers on the market is with tabs and bookmarks.

Tabs

How it handles tabs is simple — it doesn't. Colibri opts to go the one window at a time route.

Wait, what?

You're probably thinking, "How can that be efficient?"

Let me set a familiar stage for you.

My default browser is Firefox. During the day I have multiple Firefox windows open, each containing multiple tabs. Because of this, I spend a lot of time switching between windows and (on occasion) trying to remember, which window houses which tab. In my attempt at being uncluttered and efficient, I get lost. Colibri does away with that, by only allowing one "tab" at a time.

But ... but ... but...

Hear me out.

Colibri doesn't do "tabs." But it does allow for multiple windows. So it is possible to be productive (such as when you're researching and writing, or programming and testing). I find, working this way actually forces me to be more efficient. And that, my friends, is important. Instead of my usual propensity to open numerous tabs (including social media), I spend less time clicking around and more time doing.

Bookmarks

The Colibri browser does away with traditional bookmarks. Instead, it offers Lists and Links. Links are simple: You visit a site, and you save the link (Figure A).

Figure A

Next you create a List, which is nothing more than a category (Figure B). You can then save your Links to Lists, so that they are well organized.

Figure B

To get to your Links or Lists, you need only click the two stacked rectangle icons on the right-hand side of the Colibri window (Figure C).

Figure C

To save a Link, just open Colibri, type the URL in the Search bar, and then (once the site is rendered) click the + button at the top of the window. The Link is saved and can be moved into a List. To move a Link to a List, hover over the Link until you see the icon at the right edge of the link. Click that icon, select Add to List, and then select the List you want to house the link (Figure D).

Figure D

The menu

There is a menu button (two horizontal lines) in the top left corner of Colibri. If you click on that menu button, you can gain access to features like:

New Window

New Private Window

Add to Links/Feeds

Export as PDF

Take Screenshot

Import Bookmarks

Undo/Redo

Cut/Copy/Paste

Back/Forward/Reload

Zoom in/out

Manage account

And more

A breath of fresh air

And that is the gist of using Colibri. It may not sound like much, but when your day is constantly inundated with too much, this web browser is a real treat to use. To some, the simplicity of Colibri (along with its fantastic page rendering) is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

