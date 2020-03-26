Company policy collection covers everything from hiring to moonlighting

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

It's always a good time to review corporate policies to update existing procedures and address new issues.

The key to running a successful business is to be both nimble and prepared. By putting basic company policies in place, business leaders will have more time to address unexpected needs.

Also, as more and more employees make the transition to telecommuting, it's a good time to review the procedures and requirements currently in place. This shift in working habits creates an opportunity to remind employees of their obligations related to moonlighting, remote work, and political activity. Managers also can take this time to update policies and add news ones as needed.

This collection of policies from TechRepublic Premium can help with everything from the hiring process to whistleblower protections.

Telecommuting policy More and more employees want to telecommute, and companies are ready to make this a standard option for most people. The key to managing regular or ad hoc telework should be presented in a clear policy. Companies must have a comprehensive telecommuting policy that sets expectations for the employer and the employee. This policy covers communications, meetings, performance evaluations, security, and equipment needs. View at TechRepublic Premium

Personnel screening policy This policy provides guidelines for screening job candidates as full-time or part-time employees, or contingent workers, including temporary, volunteer, intern, contract, consultant, or off-shore roles. It aims to ensure that candidates meet regulatory and circumstantial requirements for employment. It also includes documentation requirements, methods for conducting background checks, and grounds for disqualification. This policy is helpful for both managers managing the hiring process and for individuals seeking to join an organization because it sets out a clear process and set of expectations. View at TechRepublic Premium

Moonlighting policy In addition to a full-time, nine-to-five job, many IT professionals have a side hustle these days. Most developers with day jobs can make a lucrative second salary by working as a contractor. Working multiple jobs does not in itself pose a risk to a person's primary employer or the employee's full-time job, as long as the right policies are in place. This policy sets out the requirements that must be met to make sure moonlighting rules are fair to the individual and the organization. View at TechRepublic Premium

Employee political activity policy Employees are encouraged to stay informed on local, state, and national affairs, but political activities during work time is never a good idea. It is also inappropriate to encourage colleagues to participate in political activities during work time. This employee political activity policy provides a basic outline of the guidelines an enterprise can implement to maintain the safety of all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors regardless of political affiliation. This policy represents best practice consensus as established by various standard-setting authorities, including the Society for Human Resource Management. View at TechRepublic Premium