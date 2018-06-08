Cool gadgets and tech gifts to give on Father's Day

Finding the perfect gift for Father's Day doesn't have to be a chore. We've compiled some of the coolest gadgets for you to consider for your own dad.

Whether you're looking for a rugged tablet, the latest fitness watch, or the perfect gift for a gamer, we've got something your dad might like.

SEE: Photos: Father's Day gifts for the tech-loving dad (TechRepublic)

If your dad travels a lot, then it's time to get him a new backpack for all of his gadgets and tech devices. The Everyday Backpack from Peak Design is meant to be packed and accessed from the sides of the bag. Inside, there are origami inspired dividers and a special padded compartment for laptops and tablets. It comes in two sizes, 20L and 30L.

Opt for a stylish backpack you can customize in various colors and styles. The WaterField Pro Backpack is the backpack made for the C-suite. Professionals are opting for backpacks over briefcases, and this is a lightweight, highly functional bag with style. Folios are available to fit various laptop sizes.

Eagle Creek has teamed up with National Geographic for a line of travel bags and accessories, ranging from an all-purpose duffel and guide travel pack to a compression cube set designed to make the most of luggage space.

For on-the-road charging needs, Belkin has a Road Rockstar car charger that works perfectly in the backseat or front seat to charge all your devices at once. There's also a useful Belkin charge dock that charges the Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time.

Image: Derek Poore/TechRepublic

If dad is a frequent driver, and likes fast cars, then the Escort MAX 360c radar detector might be for him. It even comes with a radar performance guarantee: If dad gets a ticket while driving with this, Escort will pay for it. it has directional arrow alerts, fast response time and a long range.

If regulations in your state allow for dash cams, check out the Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa. It includes a built-in dash cam that records while driving and provides driver assistance features such as forward collision and lane departure warnings.

The Polk MagniFi Mini is an ultra compact home theater sound bar system with surround sound via 5.1 Dolby Digital. It delivers big sound despite it's small size all allows the user to wirelessly stream music directly from a smartphone, tablet or other compatible device using Google Cast or Bluetooth.

Image: Derek Poore/TechRepublic

In the photography realm, Nikon's latest luxury high-end camera, the Nikon D7500, offers built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it's easy to immediately transfer images to your phone.

For music and home theater fans, the Polk MagniFi Mini is an ultra compact home theater sound bar system with surround sound via 5.1 Dolby Digital. It delivers big sound despite it's small size and allows the user to wirelessly stream music directly from a smartphone, tablet or other compatible device using Google Cast or Bluetooth.

The Cleer Flow wireless hybrid noise canceling headphone has up to 20 hours of playback capability.

The MA750 noise isolating, high-resolution in-ear headphone is a premium earbud that dad will appreciate. It's available from RHA.

The Polk Assist smart speaker has Google Assistant built in. It's ideal for streaming music and managing tasks and asking questions.

And in the smartwatch realm, the MATRIX PowerWatch is powered by body heat. It measures calories burned, activity level and sleep using thermoelectric technology. It features a power meter which displays how much electrical power you are generating while wearing it.

Adidas has a special edition smartwatch: The. Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition features a unique adidas coaching experience through the adidas Train app that includes six on-screen workouts with step-by-step coaching designed to improve form, power, and speed to make your dad a more dynamic runner.

And the Nokia Steel HR hybrid smartwatch is an activity tracker with an appealing minimalist style.

Garmin's vivomove HR hybrid smartwatch has a discreet display and precision watch hands with 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

For the BBQ fan, Meater is a wireless smart meat thermometer that works with an app to let you know when your steak is ready.

And for the weather watcher combo golf fan, Weatherman's connected golf umbrella is a unique gift for dad. The app works with the Pebblebee Bluetooth tracker to detect the forecast and send alerts when rain is predicted. The umbrella itself is tough, built to withstand winds up to 55 mph. It's available online at Weatherman Umbrella.

If a smartphone accessory sounds about right, OtterBox has done it again with it's cool lineup of phone cases in conjunction with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The A Star Wars Story Symmetry Series is a tribute to the iconic character and his place in the Star Wars legacy. Or opt for Under Armour's series of cases and mounts are durable and can serve multiple purposes, such as storage for keys and cards, as with the UA Protect Stash case.

If DIY smart home gear and home security is more his thing, check out the August Home Smart Lock Pro, so that he can give keyless entry access to whomever he chooses without worrying about lost keys. He can use the August Home app to control and monitor the lock.

The Tapplock is a smart fingerprint padlock that unlocks in 0.8 seconds. It can store up to 500 fingerprints so that multiple users can access the lock.

And Noon Home's smart light switches make it easy to turn existing lights into smart lights.

If he tends to misplace his keys, or anything else, the Cube Tracker. helps track objects with a range of 100 feet.

For a splurge, the Xplore Technologies XSLATE R12 rugged tablet is ideal for the mobile dad that needs a resilient tablet PC. It pairs 7th generation Intel processors with Windows OS.

Finally, for the gamer dad who wants to upgrade to a more professional streaming setup or capture better in-game communication and who wants one of the hottest games of the season, there are two new bundles from Blue: Assassin's Creed Origins Streamer Bundle and Far Cry 5 Streamer Bundle. Each bundle comes with a Yeti mic for streaming and in-game communication, plus a free PC download code.

Don't miss out on The Next Big Thing. Read TechRepublic's newsletter. Subscribe

Also see: