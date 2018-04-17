Cracking Open the Apple HomePod reveals a mix of iPhone chips

Apple's HomePod delivers superb sound quality, gives you access to Siri without using your iPhone, and lets you control your smart home devices through HomeKit. The $349 (£319, AU$499) smart speaker has a 4-inch high-excursion woofer, seven horn-loaded tweeters, and a six-microphone array (there's a seventh microphone). It offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. To find out how Apple packed all this tech into a cylindrical speaker that resembles a 2013 Mac Pro (the trash can Mac) wrapped in cloth mesh, we cracked open the HomePod.

HomePod teardown: Tedious and time consuming

Apple designed the HomePod to be disassembled and repaired... but only to a certain point. I was able to remove the LED control panel, a pair of circuit boards, the outer acoustic mesh cover, and the silicone base pad ( source of the #staingate controversy).

Unfortunately the speakers, microphones, audio amplifiers and power supply circuits are contained within a sealed plastic housing. There was no way for me to access these components without destroying the HomePod. My goal is always to put the devices we crack open back together in working order, so I stopped our teardown and turned my attention to identifying the components attached to the two circuit boards.

It's no wonder repairing the HomePod costs $279, which is 80% of the speaker's initial $349 price tag. If you blow a speaker or the mics quit working, you basically need a whole new HomePod.

CNET/TechReublic

The components: Tech from iPhones past and present

Even without sawing open the HomePod's acoustic chamber, we were able to identity the following chips: