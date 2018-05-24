Cracking Open the Polaroid Snap Touch camera printer combo

Take a palm-size photo printer, bolt on a digital camera and you've got the Polaroid Snap Touch. Just like the instant shooters of yesteryear, the Snap Touch will give you a paper photo seconds after you take a shot. But with this new camera, you can pick which photos to print, edit your shots beforehand and even decorate your pics with borders, filters and stickers. Thanks to the Snap Touch's Bluetooth connectivity you can also print photos from your iOS or Android device using the free Polaroid Print App. It even has a mirror and timer to help you take the perfect selfie.

Snap Touch teardown: Half camera, half printer, all fun

Disassembling the Snap Touch ($180) was surprisingly simple. The plastic shell snaps together and is secured with several Phillips screws. Inside the device, the main components include a pair of circuit boards, the printer mechanism, the battery and a flash and button assembly. All the components are easily removable using the same Phillips #000 screwdriver used to open the shell.

CNET/TechRepublic

The components: Picture-perfect

It takes tech to capture those special moments: