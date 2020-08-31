Cradlepoint releases State of Wireless WAN Report 2020

The report highlights confidence in the future of 5G, coronavirus-related wireless WAN adoption, and more.

On Monday, Cradlepoint released the State of Wireless WAN Report 2020. Cradlepoint in partnership with IDG surveyed 499 "IT-decision makers" including directors, vice presidents, and managers across the US, Canada, and the UK. Overall, the report was designed to gain a better understanding of wireless WAN growth and implementation in enterprises as well as how organizations plan to incorporate 5G in the years ahead as these technologies progress.

"Having a secure, flexible, and reliable WAN edge is more critical to business success than ever," said Donna Johnson, vice president of product and solution marketing at Cradlepoint. "As organizations look to adapt to a new normal and get back to business, wireless WAN solutions uniquely enable network agility while enhancing security and scale."

State of wireless WAN: Key findings

The proliferation of connected devices and organizational agility required due to the coronavirus pandemic were top reported reasons for business wireless WAN adoption. More than half (57%) of respondents reported bandwidth as the main reason for broadband adoption. Nearly half (49%) said bandwidth was the main reason behind choosing LTE.

The report also found that organizations see LTE as a solution enabling increased agility. Nearly half (51%) of respondents said that flexibility offered by LTE was the main reason they adopted wireless WAN solutions. About three-quarters (78%) of businesses currently use or are planning to "use LTE to provide WAN or internet connectivity to at least some locations."

Overall, 53% of respondents reported using LTE to link in-vehicle networks, with 77% using LTE to connect IoT devices. Four-in-ten respondents said they were utilizing LTE to connect IoT, vehicles, and fixed location. The findings also illustrate further LTE use in the years ahead. Overall, 62% of companies said they were planning to increase LTE use within three years.

Enterprises remain optimistic about the "promise of 5G" in the short-term with nearly seven-in-ten (67%) reporting feeling "confident or very confident 5G will deliver business benefits within the next year." More than eight-in-ten (82%) believe 5G "will deliver increased WAN speeds within the next year." Additionally, 66% believe 5G will enhance overall reliability.

"It's no secret that the ongoing pandemic has forced businesses to be more innovative and creative than ever, and wireless WAN has proven to be a critical enabler," Johnson said. "With the emergence of 5G bringing faster speeds and smarter cellular networks, the ascension of wireless WAN as critical infrastructure is inevitable."

