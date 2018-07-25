Creating a website with zero experience in coding

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow members with their questions?

You want to build a website, but you have zero experience, so you are unsure where to begin or maybe you are like TechRepublic member currieiain, who also doesn't have any coding experience, however, they are eyeing WordPress as the tool to use, but they have some unanswered questions before they proceed.

TechRepublic member currieiain asks, "I'm looking at creating a website but I have zero experience in coding etc.For that reason, I'm looking (initially at least) to use a host such as WordPress. Before I begin, I need to know if it can do the following: Allow Users to register and login; Store said users Data/Links; Fetch/Pull information from other sites identified by users. Any advice or suggestions would be appreciated!"

