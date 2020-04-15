CTERA extends the global file system to DevOps with new tools

The SDK for Python enables automated provisioning of edge-to-cloud file services and the Ansible Collection enables enterprises to automate IT processes, the company said.

Edge-to-cloud file services provider CTERA has rolled out DevOps tools that it said would allow enterprises to automate file services delivery on a global scale. The CTERA Software Development Kit (SDK) for Python and the CTERA Ansible Collection enable engineers to rapidly provision hybrid cloud storage services across distributed topologies with thousands of edge locations, applications, and users with a few lines of code, the company said.



According to Gartner, "by 2022, creating a flexible, adaptive infrastructure will be among the top I&O goals for more than 70% of enterprises, which is a major increase from fewer than 20% in 2019."



The rise of the DevOps culture in the enterprise has been driven by the need for faster application deployments and automated IT processes for global companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for IT to enable remote worker productivity through the agile and frictionless delivery of remote file services to globally distributed users, CTERA noted.



To deliver infrastructure and applications to users at scale, IT needs powerful SDKs and automation tools, the company said. The CTERA SDK embeds the system's existing API functionality and makes it available to DevOps teams as Python code for easy integration within an app or script. "There's no need to deal with complex API documentation and you don't need highly skilled developers," CTERA said in a blog post. "In this way, the SDK augments business agility and enables enterprises to get new apps out quickly to their customers and users."



The SDK can gather performance metrics for storage infrastructure monitoring as well, such as deduplication savings, local cache information, user storage utilization, according to CTERA. The SDK can also help monitor global file system KPIs, such as server health, metadata capacity, inbound and outbound traffic, connection status of remote edge filers, and number of connected user sessions, among others, the company said.



CTERA's DevOps offering includes:

The CTERA SDK, which helps Python developers create applications for modern file system architectures that scale to any size and automate the provisioning of storage resources worldwide across multiple cloud providers.

The CTERA Ansible Collection, which gives enterprises the ability to automate IT processes without requiring scripting or elaborate programming by adopting an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach, according to the company.

The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform utilizes the cloud to replace legacy file storage systems without compromising security or performance, CTERA said. The company's edge filers and endpoint clients provide a hybrid connection for remote sites and users to a global file system powered by any public or private cloud infrastructure, the company said.



This can help enterprises gain new levels of multisite productivity and centralized data management while keeping costs under control, the company said.



"CTERA stands ready to support enterprise DevOps and the critical role these teams will play in an increasingly distributed post-COVID-19 era," said Aron Brand, CTERA CTO, in a statement. "Our new offerings close the gap between centralized IT and remote users by enabling faster, agile deployment of storage services that drive user productivity and ensure business continuity."



The CTERA DevOps SDK and Ansible Collections are now available on GitHub under an open source license.

