Cyber Monday 2018: Inside the best deals for professionals

Cyber Monday is on November 26, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best technology deals for professionals. With many brands and retailers extending their Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday, as well as adding a variety of perks like free shipping and accessory bundles, this second day of discounts offers the same value as Black Friday, but with the ease and comfort of shopping from the office (if you're off task) or in your slippers at home (if you're lucky enough to get an extended holiday.)

TechRepublic will continue updating this roundup of Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales as retailers announce deals.

For a little gift-giving inspiration, check out TechRepublic's guides for the top gifts techies should buy for others, the best holiday gifts for gadget lovers, best holiday tech gifts under $50, and the best last-minute holiday tech gifts. For gift giving in your workplace, be aware of the do's and don'ts of giving holiday gifts to your co-workers, and the etiquette rule book on holiday gifts for your boss, and toys, puzzles, and gear gifts perfect for the office game room.

Best Cyber Monday laptop and notebook PC deals

As support for Windows 7 will end in 2020, it may be time to upgrade your laptop in order to stay up-to-date on the latest security updates. Solid-state drives have become faster and more widespread since Windows 7 debuted, giving a significant performance boost to portable computers.

Cyber Monday sales on Chromebooks

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Catch up on all of the changes in OS X and Windows 10 in TechRepublic's cheat sheet for Apple Mac OS Mojave, and ZDNet's coverage of the Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Best Cyber Monday iPad and Surface tablet deals

Though products centered around content consumption like the Amazon Fire have made tablets more of a commodity, innovation can still be found in tablets for content creators and professionals, like the iPad Pro, which has the processing power and accessories to help you get work done.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

If you already own a tablet and want to know if an upgrade is worth it, check out how the latest models have changed inTechRepublic's cheat sheets for the 2018 iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Go, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and Google Pixel Slate tablets.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone and Android deals

Whether you use iOS or Android, you can find a great price on a worthy upgrade, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, LG V35 ThinQ, and iPhone XS and XR.

Catch up on all the changes in iOS and Android, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheets for Apple iOS 12 and Android 9.0 (Pie).

Best Cyber Monday desktop and workstation PC deals

Because desktop PCs don't need to worry about battery life, they can offer a higher level of power than portable devices. Often, gaming PCs are paired with the newest NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon RX graphics cards. Though they are marketed for playing games, these high-performance desktops can be put to good use with Photoshop or other apps in Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as 3ds Max.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

To get a better view of how powerful desktops can be in 2018, check out CNET's Desktop reviews to see if these deals are a good fit for your needs.

Best Cyber Monday smart home office deals

Working from home is a big trend, allowing employees to beat the traffic, and enjoy the comforts of home (and better snacks than what's typically found in a break room.) Smart office technology is integral to making an office away from the office work for you. Check out the TechRepublic and ZDNet special feature " How to Optimize the Smart Office" and learn more about TechRepublic's Smart Home Office.

Learn more about smart home technology and digital home security, see CNET's Smart Home section.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

As large format displays become commoditized, you can get a 4K HDR TV bigger than 50" without breaking the bank. These affordable LCD and OLED TVs double as great displays in meeting and conference rooms.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Before buying, check out CNET's Best TVs for 2018 or compare for yourself with all of their TV reviews.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals

Choices for computer monitors have never been more varied. With basic 1080p displays, as well as ultrawide 21:9 cinema displays and curved screens, there is a monitor that can fit your needs.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

For buying advice, see the top 10 computer monitors for programmers.

Best Cyber Monday hard drive, USB, and flash storage deals

With downloadable content becoming favored over physically distributing software on discs, there is a need for more storage. Whether you are looking for upgrades for your computer, or external storage, or just a flash memory card for your phone, there is a deal for you.

Cyber Monday sales on solid-state drives (SSDs)

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Cyber Monday sales on internal hard drives

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Cyber Monday sales on external hard drives

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Cyber Monday sales on USB drives

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Cyber Monday sales on SD, microSD, and CompactFlash cards

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Be sure you are buying the best solution for your needs, check out CNET 's roundup of the best storage devices for 2018.

Best Cyber Monday headphone, headset, and speaker deals

Frequent flyers swear by noise canceling capabilities found in many high-end headphones, and the new LDAC codec allows for higher fidelity wireless audio via Bluetooth on supported devices. Speakers can be a good option for private offices, but a quality pair of headphones lets you rock out to the best '80s Christmas song ever without disturbing your coworkers.

Learn more about differences between various models and makers with CNET's best headphones for 2018 guide.

Best Cyber Monday printer, scanner, and all-in-one deals

Practically speaking, there's never a bad time for a new printer. Most manufacturers offer a 2-in-1 printer and scanner combo, though many still offer all-in-one models with a fax machine because people still use fax machines. If you're set for 2D printing solutions, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet for 3D printing to learn about the variety of materials you can 3D print with.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

If you need help navigating the hundreds of different models with minor differences between them, CNET's guide to the best printers for 2018 is here to help.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are a great help for sticking to New Year's weight loss resolutions, and also offer the ability to track texts and emails, phone calls, calendar appointments, news alerts, and create other configurable reminders.

None yet, though we'll update this section when deals are announced.

Learn more about the differences between various models of smartwatches and fitness trackers by checking out ZDNet's reviews of the Apple Watch Series 4, Fitbit Charge 3, and the Fitbit Versa.

