Cyber Monday 2019: Best deals for professionals

by in Hardware on December 2, 2019, 8:27 AM PST

TechRepublic's Cyber Monday guide helps you find the biggest bargains for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.

xmas-gift-guide-andreaobzerova-credit.jpg

Image: iStockphoto/Andrea Obzerova

Cyber Monday is on December 2, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best technology deals for professionals. With many brands and retailers extending their Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday and beyond, getting the best deal is just a click away. From laptops and PCs to smart home office and storage deals, you can find some of the best bargains right here. 

TechRepublic will continue updating this roundup of Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales as retailers announce deals.

For a little gift-giving inspiration, check out TechRepublic's guides for the best gifts for mobile users and the 2019 Android gift guide.

Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.

SEE: Gift Guides for Techies (TechRepublic on Flipboard)

Best Cyber Monday laptop and notebook PC deals

SEE: Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: These are the best deals (CNET)

Cyber Monday sales on Chromebooks

Best Cyber Monday printer, scanner, and all-in-one deals

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals

Best Cyber Monday smart home office deals

Cyber Monday sales on USB docking stations

Best Cyber Monday iPad and tablet deals

Best Cyber Monday iPhone and Android deals

  • $75 off the purchase of a certified refurbished iPhones and Galaxy smartphones (Declutter, available until Dec. 8)

Best Cyber Monday iPhone and Android accessory deals

Best Cyber Monday headphone, headset, and speaker deals

SEE: Cyber Monday 2019: The very best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more (CNET)

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Kristen Lotze

Kristen Lotze is an Associate Writer for TechRepublic. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville, and previously worked as an intern in the Marketing and Communications department at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Related Topics:

Hardware Mobility Innovation Networking Storage Data Centers Smart Persons Guides Hardware on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks