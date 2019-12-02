Cyber Monday 2019: Best deals for professionals

TechRepublic's Cyber Monday guide helps you find the biggest bargains for professionals, tech enthusiasts, and home office workers.
Cyber Monday is on December 2, and TechRepublic is here to highlight the best technology deals for professionals. With many brands and retailers extending their Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday and beyond, getting the best deal is just a click away. From laptops and PCs to smart home office and storage deals, you can find some of the best bargains right here.
TechRepublic will continue updating this roundup of Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales as retailers announce deals.
For a little gift-giving inspiration, check out TechRepublic's guides for the best gifts for mobile users and the 2019 Android gift guide.
Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.
SEE: Gift Guides for Techies (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Best Cyber Monday laptop and notebook PC deals
$75 off the purchase of certified refurbished Mac, MacBook, and more. (Decluttr, available until Dec. 8).
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - $899.99 [was $1099.99] (Best Buy)
Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop - $299 [was $449] (Walmart)
SEE: Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: These are the best deals (CNET)
Cyber Monday sales on Chromebooks
- Lenovo 14" Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 1080p - $199.99 [was $299.99] (Costco)
- Lenovo - 2-in-1 11.6" Touch-Screen Chromebook - $179 [was $279] (Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday printer, scanner, and all-in-one deals
Canon Pixma Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer with Mobile and Tablet Printing, Black - $29.99 [was $79.99] (Amazon)
Canon Wireless All-In-One Printer with Scanner and Copier: Mobile and Tablet Printing, with Airprint(TM) and Google Cloud Print compatible, Black - $39.99 [was $99.99] (Amazon)
HP LaserJet Pro All in One Wireless Color Laser Printer - $278.90 [was $428.90] (Amazon)
HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer - $348.90 [was $598.90] (Amazon)
Epson scanners (Amazon)
- Save up to 60% on Brother printers and scanners (Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Sceptre 27" 1920x1080 VGA HDMI 75hz 5ms HD LCD Monitor - $99.99 [was $199.99] (Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday smart home office deals
Google Home Mini - $19 [was $49] (Walmart)
- Apple HomePod - $199.99 [was $299.99] (Best Buy)
Cyber Monday sales on USB docking stations
Plugable USB C Dock with Charging - $104.00 [was $119] (Amazon, available until Dec. 6)
Plugable USB 3.0 Dual Monitor Horizontal Docking Station - $79.00 [was $89] (Amazon, available until Dec. 6)
- Plugable USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Horizontal Docking Station with DisplayPort and HDMI for Windows - $134.00 [was $149] (Amazon, available until Dec. 6)
Best Cyber Monday iPad and tablet deals
$75 off the purchase of certified refurbished iPads and tablets (Decluttr, available until Dec. 8).
$100 off iPad Wi-Fi only (7th generation) 32 GB - $229.99 [was $329.99] (Target)
$100 off iPad Wi-Fi only (7th generation) 128 GB - $329.99 [was $429.99] (Target)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) - $49.99 [was $79.99] (Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday iPhone and Android deals
- $75 off the purchase of a certified refurbished iPhones and Galaxy smartphones (Declutter, available until Dec. 8)
Best Cyber Monday iPhone and Android accessory deals
PhoneSoap - 30% off everything, including the HomeSoap and PhoneSoap Pro. PhoneSoap's sale is available on vendor site and Amazon.
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max cases - 30% off iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max Case-Mate cases. (Amazon)
AirPods Hook-ups Case - 30% off Case-Mate AirPods cases (various colors)
- Smartish phone cases - 20% off entire site
Best Cyber Monday headphone, headset, and speaker deals
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $169.99 [was $199.99] (Target)
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case - $144.99 [was $159.99] (Target)
Apple AirPods Pro - $234.99 [was $249] (Amazon)
Vizio 5.1.2 sound system for $300 ($150 off) - $299.99 [was $449.99] (Costco)
Sony WH-H900 headphones for $130 ($70 off) - $129.99 [was $199.99] Costco)
V-MODA headphones - 10% off everything on vendor site and Amazon.com. Excludes Crossfade M-100 Master & M-200 headphones. Available until Dec. 3.
JLab Audio - JBuds Air True Wireless Earbud Headphones - $29.99 [was $49.99] (Best Buy)
JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $99.99 [was $199.99] (Best Buy)
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $79.95 [was $199.95] (Amazon)
Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker - $69 [was $99] (Amazon)
SEE: Cyber Monday 2019: The very best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more (CNET)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Westinghouse 55" 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV with HDR - $269.99 [was $379.99] (Target)
VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55" Class (54.5" diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV (M557-G0) - $499.99 [was $599.99] (Target)
LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV - $329.99 [was $599.99] (Target)
LG 60" 4K LED TV webOS Smart TV - $429.99 [was $799] (Target)
TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV - $279.99 [was $449.99] (Target)
Hisense 50" 4K UHD Roku TV - $269.99 [was $329.99] (Target)
LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV - $649.99 [was $999.99] (Target)
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition - $269.99 [was $380] (Amazon)
- Vizio 65" Class - PX-Series - 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV - $999.99 (Costco)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (40mm) - $339 [was $379] (Best Buy)
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm) - $379 [was $479] (Best Buy)
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch - $129.99 [was $199.99] (Kohl's)
Fossil Sport Smartwatch - $149 [was $275] (Fossil)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch - $205 [was $295] (Amazon)
Also see
- Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Five ways to upgrade your Raspberry Pi (TechRepublic download)
- Flash storage: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to securely erase hard drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) (ZDNet)
- Best cell phone trade-in options for iPhones and Android phones (CNET)
- Clean out junk files in Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (Download.com)
- Raspberry Pi: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)