The holiday shopping season is here, and many retailers are participating in Cyber Monday sales. This guide helps you find the best bargains on tech products.
Many shoppers look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year--after all, it's one of the best times to get that shopping list for holiday gifts whittled down without breaking the bank. This guide lists where to find great Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches/fitness trackers, smartphones, headphones, TVs, and more. Disclaimer: These sales run for a limited time only; prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited.
(If you're looking for PS5 and Xbox Series X details, don't miss these articles by Teena Maddox: PS5 restock for Cyber Monday: When and where to buy the next-gen gaming console, and Xbox Series X restock for Cyber Monday: Where to buy the next-gen gaming system.)
SEE: Hardware inventory policy (TechRepublic Premium)
Great Cyber Monday tech deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 deals on headphones, STEM kits, mesh routers, TVs, and more
- Apple Cyber Monday 2020 deals on AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch, more
- Cyber Monday 2020: 10 smartphone deals you don't want to miss
- Cyber Monday 2020: 10 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
- 10 great Cyber Monday deals on tech gifts
- Cyber Monday 2020: Great deals on external storage
Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and Target
Best Buy
- HP - 11.6" Chromebook - $149 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G - save up to $750
- Samsung Galaxy Note S20 5G - save up to $750
- Samsung 50" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $299.99 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa (2 pack) - $49.98 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5" Smart Display with Alexa - $44.99 (save $45)
- Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $278 (save $71.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - $169.99 (save $130)
Walmart
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Gray) - $748.99 (save $374.49)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm 4G LTE - $259 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) - $189 (save $90)
Target
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones - $174.99 (save $175) [some colors are out of stock]
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - $199.99 (save $100) [some colors are out of stock]
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - $28.99 (save $21)
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) - Smart Home Hub with Alexa - $69.99 (save $30) [Twilight Blue and Glacier White are out of stock]
For more Cyber Monday coverage, check out sister sites ZDNet, GameSpot, CNET, and ETonline.
Editor's note: This article was updated by Lisa Hornung and Mary Weilage.