Cyber Monday shoppers will overlook past cybersecurity breaches for a good deal

The majority of consumers will shop a site that has faced cybersecurity breaches in the past if it offers a good enough deal, according to DomainTools' Cyber Monday Consumer Survey, released Thursday. Some 62% of respondents said they would be willing to shop on a previously breached website for the sake of a good sale.

With Cyber Monday on the horizon, 70% of respondents said they are preparing to take advantage of the good deals on offer, according to a press release. Some 60% said they go directly to the brand's website to find the best deals, which means retailers must keep their cybersecurity in check. The most popular sites online customers shopped in the past six months were Amazon (90%), Walmart/Sam's Club (55%), and Target (39%), making them hotspots for both deals and cyberattacks, the report said.

The second most common method customers use to access Cyber Monday is email newsletters, said the release, which makes email a very relevant threat vector for phishing attacks targeting holiday shoppers.

When doing online shopping, 49% of shoppers agreed that they don't even think about breaches when shopping on the web, putting themselves especially vulnerable to hackers that are specifically targeting them, the release said.

However, many consumers who are aware of the risks are taking precautions when it comes to their online shopping habits. Customers reported paying closer attention to URL domains and email senders to confirm that emails are coming from a real retailer (61%), checking the email domain to make sure it matches the brand they are shopping (78%), and directly visiting a retailer's site instead of going through emails or social media (54%), according to the release.

"This year's respondents were clear that they are willing to overlook previous breaches in lieu of a Cyber Monday deal," said Corin Imai, senior security advisor at DomainTools, in the release. "As consumers continue to grow vigilant of threat vectors, retailers are being held more accountable to stay ahead of potential threats. Building intelligence around spoofed domains that may impact their brand, becomes more crucial to protecting their reputation and maintaining consumer loyalty not only on Cyber Monday, but all year round."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

62% of respondents are willing to shop on a previously breached site if there is a good deal. — DomainTools, 2018

Nearly half (49%) of shoppers agreed they don't think about breaches when shopping online, putting them at even greater risk of attack. — DomainTools, 2018

